China's slowdown threatens the euro zone core more than the fragile South

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 3 Few parts of the world will remain
unscathed by the plunging stock markets and economic slowdown
rocking China, but the companies of Europe's soft underbelly may
weather it best.
Countries comprising the euro zone's periphery, such as
Spain, Italy and Portugal, have relatively small exposure to the
world's growth engine. Core countries like Germany, France and
The Netherlands have much deeper links.
Strong demand from China has fueled the boom in Germany's
German auto industry, the success of France's luxury and fashion
empires and solid growth in the Dutch and Finnish chemicals and
capital goods sectors. Investment by their companies has grown
accordingly.
But that demand may be cooling. China's factory activity
shrank in July at the fastest rate in two years, the country's
stock markets have slumped 30 percent since mid-June and growth
could soon fall below 7 percent for the first time since early
2009.
"Germany has products China wants. But we've got slowing
global trade, slowing global growth, and Germany has already
benefited from its currency weakness advantage," said Stewart
Richardson, partner at RMG Wealth Management in London."
"Germany suffers if China suffers. So on European equities,
the periphery outperforms Germany," he said.
European stocks have been the destination of choice for
investors this year, with cash flowing in from emerging markets
and the United States. A net $80 billion has gone into European
equity funds this year, according to Bank of America Merrill
Lynch.
The difference between core and peripheral euro zone
countries' exposure to China is clear from trade flows.
Around 8 percent of Germany's exports go to China and about
5 percent of both France and Finland's, according to Marc
Chandler, head of global currency strategy at Brown Brothers
Harriman in New York.
Compare that with the periphery: 3 percent of Italy's
overseas sales go to China, around 2.5 percent of Spain and
Ireland's, and only 2 percent of Portugal's.
Of the top 37 European companies' exposed to China in a list
drawn up by UBS, only 16 are from the euro zone. Of those, 15
are from core countries Germany, France, Finland and The
Netherlands.
Spanish retailer Inditex is the only company from
the so-called euro zone periphery to appear on the list. And it
is near the bottom, with only 10 percent of revenues coming from
China.
ECB FACTOR
German automaker Daimler posted a 54 percent
surge in second-quarter operating profit, to a record high of
3.8 billion euros, as sales of trucks and new luxury car model
launches helped it defy a slowdown in China.
It remains to be seen how long it can defy gravity, though.
Rival Audi last week lowered its global sales
forecast because of slumping demand in China, the luxury-car
brand's biggest market.
China's impact on European government bond markets has been
muddied by the Greek crisis, which ultimately saw agreement
between Athens and its creditors that should lead to a third
multi-billion-euro aid programme for the cash-strapped nation.
July also saw the biggest monthly fall in Chinese stocks
since the global financial crisis in late 2008.
In that roller-coaster month, the price of peripheral euro
zone countries' bonds rose faster than Germany's, narrowing
yield spreads. The premium demanded by investors to hold Spanish
bonds over German bonds fell to 110 basis points from 165 basis
points at the end of June.
And it's worth noting that the peripheral countries are also
the principle direct beneficiaries of the European Central
Bank's 1 trillion-euro bond-buying stimulus programme, which
will run through September next year.
But to paraphrase the adage about the United States and the
rest of the world, If China sneezes, won't everyone else catch a
cold? And within Europe, if Germany sneezes, won't the rest of
the continent catch a cold?
Fahd Rachidy, partner and chief investment officer at
Sparrows Capital in London, played down the current economic
relative outperformance of some peripheral countries like Spain
and Ireland. Much of that just reflects their collapse in labour
costs vis-à-vis the rest of the euro zone, he said.
"If Germany performs poorly because of the Chinese impact on
international trade, then the periphery will follow as most of
the intra-euro zone exchanges are with Germany," said
"Extrapolating the Chinese situation to infer that investors
favour the periphery over the core is a bit far-fetched," he
said.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Additional reporting by Atul
Prakash; Editing by Larry King)