Asset managers slap health warnings on China funds in risk rethink

* Funds add warnings to investment products
* Look to reduce exposure to legal liability
* Worried about further Chinese market intervention
* Highlights view intervention a tangible long-term risk
By Michelle Price
HONG KONG, Sept 28 Fund managers are adding new
warnings to China investment products in a bid to reduce their
legal liability if regulators repeat the heavy-handed
intervention in financial markets that rattled investors
globally.
Hedge funds, asset managers and exchange traded fund (ETF)
providers are scrambling to add the new disclosures to legal
fund documents following watershed government actions in recent
months that are now forcing managers to rethink China investment
risk.
The legal measures illustrate the degree to which China's
market intervention is set to have a tangible long-term impact
on investor confidence. Rather than shrugging off the actions of
the government, fund managers see the intervention as a material
risk going forward, lawyers and fund managers said.
"The government's actions have shown their lack of
confidence in the market mechanism and its ability to achieve
stable levels reasonably swiftly," said Sanjiv Shah, chief
investment officer at London-based Sun Global Investments, which
manages money for high net worth clients.
"This further damages the confidence of existing and
prospective investors."
The disclosures on trading halts, liquidity freezes,
short-selling bans, and other regulatory restrictions, could see
retail investors, pension funds, and insurers pull more money
out of these products in coming months.
Exchange filings show BlackRock Inc, the world's
biggest asset manager, updated the legal documents for its $5.1
billion iShares FTSE A50 China Index ETF in August and
September. The updates added swathes of new language on the
potential risks and costs of a "market disruption event" such as
share suspensions or other actions that freeze market liquidity
and so could leave investors out of pocket.
The latest prospectus on the ETF, which tracks the 50
biggest companies traded in Shanghai and Shenzhen, makes 24
references to "volatility", compared with 16 in the 2014
prospectus of the same fund.
"As reflected in the prospectus, we have made enhancements
to the A50 fund to take into account the evolving changes around
accessing China's equity markets," said a spokesman for
BlackRock. "All these changes are designed to optimise the
structure of the fund for the benefit of our investors."
Likewise, New York-headquartered KraneShares last month
added a new "liquidity risk" warning to its China A share ETF
prospectus as well as tweaks to its strategy, regulatory filings
show.
Brendan Ahern, chief investment officer at KraneShares, said
the changes allow the portfolio manager greater "flexibility"
amid extensive trading halts.
China unleashed a volley of measures to try to prop up share
prices that have slumped around 40 percent since the middle of
June. These included pushing domestic investors, including banks
and brokerages, to buy shares, imposing caps on selling stocks,
and restrictions on futures trading.
At the height of the crisis in July, more than half of all
mainland listed companies halted trading in their stocks,
leaving fund managers unable to value their funds or liquidate
their positions.
These interventions are now seen as material risks that
asset managers are legally obliged to highlight, or else risk
hefty costs or potential lawsuits.
"We are very busy updating risk disclosures across all types
of China products at the moment, and we expect to stay busy on
this until the end of the year," said Effie Vasilopoulos, a
partner at law firm Sidley Austin in Hong Kong.
"Since the crisis, we have seen a general recalibration of
China risk across the fund management industry, with regulatory
risk now seen as much higher."
INTERVENTION RISK
China has insisted it is on the path of economic and
financial reform. Just last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping
was quoted as saying the intervention had been necessary to
"defuse systemic risks".
To be sure, regulatory requirements meant that the majority
of China fund prospectuses contained a range of risk warnings
prior to the summer turmoil.
But many new prospectuses are including more extensive and
detailed disclosures on the risk of broader government action
that could impede a manager's ability to value the fund and make
redemption payments.
When Hong Kong's GF International Investment Management
launched a new China fund in late July, for example, the
prospectus featured a novel risk category: "Government
Intervention and Restriction", filings show. GF International
did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
"The risks of government intervention have increased and
this will make investors more cautious in the short to medium
term," said Shah of Sun Global Investments, which invests in
Chinese companies and yuan bonds.
These new disclosures generally aim to give managers greater
power to respond to market events, suspend fund redemptions, or
to pass on costs created by a liquidity freeze onto investors.
"The contents of the prospectuses is pretty crucial in these
circumstances. If investors aren't made aware of these potential
costs, they can become very aggrieved," said a lawyer, who
declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the
issue.
The disclosures could make it difficult for retail investors
or funds of funds that generally require high levels of
liquidity to invest in China equities on the same basis as
before, said Vasilopoulos.
"If it's a dedicated China strategy, that could have a
lasting impact on the fund, although we may only start to see
the real effects of this in the last quarter."
(Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Neil Fullick)