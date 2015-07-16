Beijing's battle with bears moves into futures

* Chinese futures markets betting against rally
* CSI300 contract maturing Friday seen as key battleground
* Regulators have cracked down on futures trading, short
selling
* Traders suspect regulators may begin buying futures shares
By Pete Sweeney and Samuel Shen
SHANGHAI, July 16 China's index futures traders
are still betting jittery markets will fall further even as
Beijing tries to prop them up, making the futures markets a key
battleground in Beijing's campaign to restore market confidence.
Index futures, established in China in 2010, give investors
a way to hedge risk, and also provide short-sellers another way
to make money in a falling market. They are also closely watched
by investors as an indicator of sentiment, and that has become a
major problem for Beijing this week.
Traders note that China's major future contracts, in
particular the CSI300 contract maturing on Friday
afternoon, are pricing at a discount to current market levels,
which implies those investors will need to pull down the index
further or face losses.
And none of the futures contracts, which go as far forward
as December, are pricing the CSI300 index close to where it
would be if the Shanghai Composite Index, which shares
many component stocks with the CSI300, recovered to 4,500
points, which is seen as the target level for when government
intervention will cease.
That means the market is betting against the government,
which is trying to push indexes back up after a near one-third
drop, and has begun cracking down on futures markets and futures
traders, accusing some of "maliciously shorting the market".
"If you look at today's performance, the bears have not
admitted defeat," an official at CITIC Futures said late on
Wednesday. "If they can influence retail investors and trigger
another round of panic selling, knocking indexes below key
support levels, there's still a chance of a comeback."
"Ultimately, it's a matter of which side has more money."
Beijing, however, is not relying on money alone, preferring
to suppress futures trade through regulatory measures. It has
made it more difficult to borrow for trading futures, limited
trading in some contracts, and has sent the police to
investigate individuals and institutions accused of illegal
trading behavior, which some see as a way to intimidate short
sellers.
Yet futures for the CSI300 index <0#CIF:> all closed lower
on Wednesday, with the contract maturing on Friday pricing at
2.7 percent below the index's latest level. Many contracts on
the more volatile small cap CSI500 index <0#CIC:> dropped by
their 10 percent daily limit.
"CRITICAL MOMENT"
The struggle highlights Beijing's difficulty in wooing
investors back into a battered stock market.
A multi-pronged effort - easing monetary policy, adding
liquidity, freezing initial public offerings, and imploring
investors through state media campaigns to "defend the stock
market" against short-sellers - stemmed precipitous stock market
losses late last week.
That puts Beijing's credibility on the line, along with the
savings of those who rallied to the patriotic call.
But shares closed down on Tuesday and again on Wednesday.
A trader at one major Chinese bank said Friday would be
critical for the "national team" trying to prop up the market -
including banks, brokerages and mutual funds that have committed
to buy until the Shanghai index hits 4,500, a level last seen
around June 25.
Wang Feng, CEO and founder of hedge fund firm Alpha Squared
Capital, said futures pricing reflected enduring bearish
sentiment on stocks.
"Index futures are being used mainly as a risk-hedging tool
now. People who have stocks on hand are shorting index futures
to hedge their risks. Many investors are waiting for a rebound
to sell their shares. So there's still a lot of selling pressure
in stocks."
STATE-BACKED 'LONGS'?
The irony is that the futures market, and other derivatives,
are supposed to play a key role in market reforms, alleviating
the volatility Chinese markets have seen in the last six months.
By allowing investors to insure against sharp downward
moves, it can encourage them to take more aggressive long
positions, and indeed the CSI futures markets have proven
extremely popular, with CSI300 futures seeing more turnover than
U.S. S&P 500 futures in May.
However, Beijing may be sacrificing the futures market to
save the wider market. Some traders think the next step might be
regulators buying and selling futures to influence prices more
directly, given the failure of administrative means.
That would further expand the scope of China's market
intervention, which began by targeting blue chip shares, then
spread to buying small caps.
Some think it has already started.
Last week, there were significant orders - more than 30,000
long contracts were opened - at CITIC Futures, countering
bearish market bets worth over 40 billion yuan ($6.44 billion),
the unnamed brokerage official said, adding the money seemed to
be coming from state-backed investors.
China's securities regulator could not immediately be
reached for comment.
