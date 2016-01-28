Under scrutiny, China-focused funds in HK boost protection against liquidity shocks

* Follows inspections by Hong Kong regulator
* Funds adopt measures to deal better with liquidity shocks
* Inspections found some investors were unfairly treated
* Comes as Chinese stocks slide in 2016, down 25 pct so far
* Some funds lacked orderly process for handling redemptions
By Michelle Price and Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, Jan 28 China-focused funds in Hong
Kong are adopting measures to improve how they cope with
liquidity shocks from Chinese markets after the securities
regulator found some investors were unfairly treated during last
year's market rout.
More than half of the mainland's listed firms suspended
trading in their stocks at the height of the slump in July,
which made it hard for fund managers to value their portfolios
and meet a flood of redemptions from investors eager to cut
their losses.
Fund managers are once again on notice of potential
redemptions. After a brief respite from last year's fall,
Chinese stocks so far in 2016 have dropped about 25 percent,
wiping off 13 trillion yuan ($2 trillion) in market
capitalisation.
Inspections by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC)
kicked off last year found many funds did not have rigorous
processes for valuing their portfolios in the extreme
conditions, people with knowledge of the discussions between the
regulator and industry said.
"This meant some investors were able to redeem at a higher
price than they should have, leaving those left in the fund with
a lower price. This is raising alarm bells," said Stewart
Aldcroft, chief executive of CitiTrust, which acts as a trustee
to several Hong Kong funds and has been involved in industry
discussions on the matter.
Following the inspections and faced with waning investor
confidence, hedge funds, asset managers and exchange traded
funds now hold more cash, so it is easier to meet redemption
requests at times of stress.
Asset managers, including Allianz Global Investors and BNP
Paribas Investment Partners, are increasing their use of the
stock connect scheme, a trading mechanism that allows funds in
Hong Kong to adjust positions in Shanghai's stock markets more
rapidly than using China's other investment channels.
Some funds are also introducing stricter policies on valuing
stocks that have halted trading and on managing redemptions.
Chinese stocks dropped around 40 percent in just a few
months last year, prompting investors to rush for the exits. An
unexpected devaluation of the yuan in August added to concerns
that the economy was in worse shape than policymakers had let
on.
The SFC found that during the slump many funds did not have
an orderly process for handling redemptions. They chose not to
use measures that could have alleviated liquidity stress, such
as capping daily redemptions or suspending them altogether,
fearing such action would damage their reputation.
This meant investors left at the back of the redemption
queue, or who did not redeem their investments at all, were
sometimes left holding illiquid stocks - a situation the SFC
believes may constitute unfair treatment, fund managers said.
"Suspension of trading in a fund when a certain amount of
underlying stocks are halted and better market liquidity are
necessary to boost investor confidence," said Tobias Bland,
chief executive of asset management firm Enhanced Investment
Products in Hong Kong.
The SFC is expected to make a second round of inspections
and issue new guidelines in coming months, industry participants
said. An SFC spokesman said the regulator had maintained "close
dialogue" with asset managers, but he did not elaborate on the
outcome of the inspections.
"Management companies are required to have procedures to
handle issues related to redemption, subscription and valuation
of fund assets to ensure all investors are treated fairly, and
they should keep investors informed of such procedures," he
said.
China's yuan-denominated stock markets are the third
riskiest in the world after Egypt and Greece, risk management
firm Axioma says.
"Liquidity risk management is one of the key concerns for
fund managers," said Caroline Yu Maurer, head of Greater China
equities for BNP Paribas Investment Partners in Hong Kong. "What
if I have big redemptions but I can't sell the stocks?"
(Reporting by Michelle Price and Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by
Neil Fullick)