China market blow-out has Hong Kong basking in financial hub glow

HONG KONG, July 10 Reuters) - Less than a year after huge
street protests prompted a re-think about investing in Hong
Kong, a wild four-week ride in mainland China's stock markets
makes the city's financial hub look like a beacon of seasoned
stability.
China's many-pronged state intervention in its markets,
aimed at steadying share indexes that plunged by close to a
third, has played to Hong Kong's strengths as a proven,
transparent market - and a safer entry point for those wanting a
piece of China in their investment portfolios.
In quick time, the notion that Shanghai or Shenzhen can play
a role as a major international financial hub has been put back
potentially by some years.
Amid the carnage on mainland markets, Hong Kong's appeal has
returned - with its decades as a thriving investment hub, rule
of law, free market policies and independent judicial system.
"China's misfortune may prove to be Hong Kong's gain," said
Mark Konyn, CEO at Hong Kong-based Cathay Conning Asset
Management. "The Hong Kong market remains a reliable and well
governed alternative for China exposure and could represent good
value once the dust settles."
Beijing's careful measures in recent years to open up its
economy to global investors and internationalise its yuan
currency - and a doubling in its stock market value in just a
few months - had begun to cast a shadow over Hong Kong's role as
the gateway to China.
But the policy bazookas lobbed at rescuing investors nursing
losses of more than $3 trillion suggest Beijing is far from
ready to let markets loose.
"The past couple of weeks was a big wake-up call to
everyone," said Richard Ji, Hong Kong-based founder of All-Stars
Investment Ltd, which manages about $900 million in Internet
related companies. "This will serve as a big lesson."
SAFER PAIR OF HANDS
China's heavy-handed market management - cutting interest
rates, suspending IPOs, easing margin lending and collateral
rules, corralling brokerages into buying stocks and major
shareholders into not selling them - serves to underscore Hong
Kong's reputation for a Western-style business environment,
built on a deep pool of financial experience and expertise.
"The past week's events bring out Hong Kong's positive
attributes and will help regain some of it lost glory," said
All-Stars' Ji. "The rule of law, developed institutional
investor base and government's low interference in markets are
key differentiators that give Hong Kong the edge over Shanghai."
As more than half of China's listed companies suspended
trading in their shares and cowered on the market sidelines,
Shanghai stocks gyrated. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index
remained relatively stable, though its weekly decline of 4.5
percent was its biggest since mid-March last year.
By Friday's close, China's frantic efforts appeared to be
gaining traction, with the CSI300 index of the largest listed
companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen up around 12
percent in two days.
NO HURRY
The market turmoil may also prove a setback for Beijing's
lobbying for Chinese shares to be included in global indices
such as MSCI's Emerging Markets Index, which
would draw in foreign capital.
China will eventually get things right, but for now has lost
some credibility, said the head of equity capital markets at a
foreign bank in Hong Kong, who didn't want to be named. "Any
goodwill they developed with the MSCI, they have to rebuild that
trust. At the moment, they need to get the market back on
track."
Given the large-scale stock trading suspensions, "index
providers will not be in a hurry to add China to benchmarks,"
said Konyn at Cathay Conning Asset Management.
In comments to reporters on Friday, Hong Kong's financial
secretary John Tsang emphasised how the city's markets were
operating in a smooth and orderly manner. "Our system and
infrastructure are robust and are well equipped to meet the
challenges during market fluctuations," he said.
In Shanghai, the mood is bruised, but not down.
"It's going a bit too far" to say that Shanghai will lose
its competitiveness and that capital market reform will be
derailed, said Hong Hao, managing director and chief China
strategist at BOCOM International.
"This is the sort of market you haven't seen in 20 years.
This is a market failure, but I don't think the big direction of
reforms and opening up of China's capital market is changed."
(Additional reporting by Elzio Barreto, Viola Zhou and Samuel
Shen; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)