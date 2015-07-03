WRAPUP 7-China hunts for "manipulators" as stocks tumble

(Adds Guotai Junan Securities suspending stock lending)
* Chinese shares end down more than 5 pct on Friday
* Regulator to probe possible market manipulation
* China shares have fallen nearly 30 pct from mid-June peak
* Futures exchange suspends 19 accounts from shorting
-sources
* Beijing aims to stabilise prices by cutting number of IPOs
By Nathaniel Taplin and Samuel Shen
SHANGHAI, July 3 Chinese stocks tumbled again on
Friday, taking the week's losses to more than 10 percent, as the
securities regulator said it was investigating suspected market
manipulation and announced a slew of measures aimed at heading
off a full-blown crash.
After a slump of nearly 30 percent in Chinese stocks since
mid-June, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has
set up a team to look at "clues of illegal manipulation across
markets".
After market close, a CSRC spokesman said China would cut
initial public offerings and capital raisings and support
long-term investors entering the market to help stabilise
prices.
It also said China's official margin lender for brokerages,
which makes loans available for stock market investment, would
boost its capital base to 100 billion yuan ($16 billion) from 24
billion yuan to expand its business.
A flurry of policy moves over the past week, including an
interest rate cut and a relaxation of margin lending rules, had
failed to arrest the sell-off.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) also rolled over 250
billion yuan of medium-term loans to banks late on Friday to
ensure adequate liquidity in the system.
"The government must rescue the market, not with empty
words, but with real silver and gold," said Fu Xuejun,
strategist at Huarong Securities Co, before the CSRC and PBOC
announcements, adding that a market crash would hurt banks,
consumption, companies and even trigger social instability.
"It's a disaster. If it's not, what is it?"
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen dropped 5.4 percent to close at
3,885.92, while the Shanghai Composite Index shed 5.8
percent to 3,686.92 points.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.8 percent to
26,064.11.
For the week, the CSI300 lost 10.4 percent and the SSEC fell
12.1 percent.
The rout in China's highly leveraged stock market has become
a major worry for global investors, who fear a meltdown could
destabilise the world's second-largest economy at a time when
growth is already slowing.
Chinese stocks had more than doubled between November and
mid-June, fuelled largely by retail investors using borrowed
money.
"This is happening against an (economic) growth backdrop
that continues to look soft, as illustrated by the flat
manufacturing survey this week," noted analysts at Barclays.
"With growth data still soft, China remains a key
uncertainty for the global outlook."
SHORT SELLERS TARGETED
The China Daily newspaper said on Friday that the CSRC was
probing investors who used stock index futures to "short" the
market - or bet on prices falling.
Sources with direct knowledge told Reuters that the China
Financial Futures Exchange (CFFEX) had suspended 19 accounts
from short-selling for a month.
After market close, CFFEX said it was introducing
transaction fees on futures contracts on three indexes and
strengthening the market to combat short-selling activities.
Guotai Junan Securities, one of China's top
brokerages, said it would suspend lending securities to clients
for short-selling and step up monitoring of abnormal trading
behaviour by short-sellers.
Much of the selling of Chinese stocks has been driven by
"margin calls", when a brokerage that has extended credit to an
investor to buy stocks demands more cash or collateral because
prices have fallen.
If those margin calls continue, it also could affect other
markets as investors need to raise cash.
"Some funds have closed their copper positions to send funds
back to China, in order to meet their margin payments on stock
indexes," said one metals broker in Hong Kong.
Herald van der Linde, Asia equity strategist at HSBC, said
there were signs that some money being pulled out of stocks was
going into other assets, with a pick-up in physical property
transactions.
"It could go to Hong Kong, it could go to property, it could
go to cash," he said. "But if they have to repay debt, it's
basically deleveraging, as well."
Beijing has been struggling since the weekend to find a
policy formula to restore confidence in its stock markets.
So far, rapid-fire steps including easing monetary policy,
encouraging more pension funds to invest in stocks and cutting
transaction costs have failed to stem the slump.
The CSRC has relaxed rules on using borrowed money to
speculate on stocks, letting brokerages set their own tolerance
level on margin calls and allowing the rollover of margin
lending contracts.
On Friday, the regulator also said it would step up its
monitoring of markets to protect investors against the
mis-selling of investment products.
China releases second-quarter gross domestic product data on
July 15, and many economists expect growth to dip below 7
percent, which would be the weakest performance since the global
financial crisis.
($1 = 6.2047 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Additional reporting by Chen Yixin, John Ruwitch, David Lin,
Zhang Xiaochong and Kazunori Takada in Shanghai, Michelle Price
in Hong Kong and; Writing by Wayne Cole, Alex Richardson and
Will Waterman; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)