RPT-UPDATE 1-China brokerages pledge to buy $19.3 bln in shares to steady plunging market

* Near daily stream of measures now to stave off market
crash
* Main share indexes have plunged 30 pct in 3 weeks
* Selloff continued Friday despite fresh measures
* Threatens fresh blow to already slowing economy
By Michael Martina
BEIJING, July 4 China's top securities
brokerages said on Saturday that they would collectively buy at
least 120 billion yuan ($19.3 billion) of shares in a bid to
stabilise the country's stock markets after a slump of nearly 30
percent since mid-June.
The pledge follows near-daily official policy moves over the
past week, including an interest rate cut and a relaxation of
margin lending rules, that have so far failed to arrest the
sell-off, which some market watchers fear could turn into a
full-blown crash.
The rout in China's highly leveraged stock market has become
a major worry for international investors, who fear a meltdown
could further destabilise the global economy even as Greece
risks crashing out of the European common currency.
China stocks had more than doubled over the past year,
fueled in large part by investors using borrowed money to
speculate on further gains.
The brokerages met on Saturday in Beijing to discuss the
market situation and expressed "full confidence" in the
development of China's capital markets, a statement on the
website of the Securities Association of China said.
"Twenty-one securities brokerages will jointly invest 15
percent of net assets as of the end of June, or no less than 120
billion yuan, in blue chip exchange traded funds," it said.
The brokerages will not sell off holdings as long as the
Shanghai Composite Index is below 4,500 points, the
statement said.
That could leave them saddled with heavy losses on paper
from the start. The SSEC index fell 5.8 percent on Friday to end
at 3,684 points.
Listed securities companies among the 21 brokerages, along
with their major shareholders, also would buy back shares.
Hong Hao, a chief strategist at BOCOM International, said he
was confused by the slew of measures announced recently.
Hao doubted the latest plan would be enough to arrest the
price slide and said it could sow the seeds of fresh problems in
the future by further distorting the market.
"Around 120 billion yuan is not enough, but if leverage
(more borrowing) is used, it could expand to over 500 billion
yuan and that may have some effect," he said.
Moreover, while brokerages were likely to focus on stronger,
blue-chip companies, Hao said there would be little interest in
saving small and wildly overvalued "growth" firms.
Such companies are favoured by ordinary investors from cashiers
to taxi drivers, but have suffered some of the most savage
declines in recent weeks.
POLICY CONFUSION?
Just a few months ago, state media had been exhorting the
market's rise, saying China's bull market had just begun and
denying that it was in a bubble. Investors big and small took
that as a government signal to buy.
Now, Beijing is struggling to find a policy formula to
restore confidence in the market before too much damage is done
to the world's second-largest economy.
Weighed down by a property downturn, factory overcapacity
and high levels of local government debt, China's economic
growth had already been expected to slow to around 7 percent in
2015, robust by global standards but its weakest annual
expansion in a quarter of a century.
After the market close on Friday, the China Securities
Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said China would cut initial public
offerings and capital raisings and support long-term investors
entering the market to help stabilise prices.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) also rolled over 250
billion yuan of medium-term loans to banks late on Friday to
ensure adequate liquidity in the system.
Investors say constant tinkering with monetary policy and
regulations to try to temper the stock market slide raises wider
questions about whether China is ready to open up its capital
markets and have more influence in the international financial
system.
($1 = 6.2047 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Samuel Shen in SHANGHAI; Editing by
Kim Coghill)