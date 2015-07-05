China arrests man for suicide "rumours" amid stock market rout -state TV

BEIJING, July 5 Chinese authorities have
arrested a man who allegedly spread rumours about people in
Beijing jumping off buildings in response to a stock market
crash, state television reported on Sunday.
The 29-year-old man, surnamed Tian, was detained for
"disorderly behaviour", China Central Television said.
He alleged wrote on social media on July 3 that "there are
people, because of the stock market crash, who have jumped off
buildings in Beijing's Financial Street," a commercial
development in downtown that houses many financial institutions.
The post in question could not be found on Sunday, and may
have already been deleted by censors, who strictly control what
can be said on Chinese social media.
China's Shanghai Composite Index has lost around 30
percent of its value over the past three weeks, a dramatic end
to an equally breathtaking rally that saw it more than double in
just seven months, fuelled by official interest-rate cuts.
The government, regulators and financial institutions are
now waging a concerted campaign to prop up the nation's two main
share markets, amid fears that a meltdown would rock the
financial system and inflict heavy losses across an economy
where annual growth is already running at a 24-year low.
On Saturday, China froze new share offers and set up a
market-stabilisation fund.
In 2013, authorities unveiled tough new measures to stop the
spread of what the government calls irresponsible rumours,
threatening three years in jail if unsubstantiated social media
posts are reposted 500 times, or viewed 5,000 times.
