UPDATE 3-China curbs IPOs, enlists brokers in all-out bid to end market rout

* China halts IPOs to support stock markets - WSJ
* Brokers, fund managers vow to invest at least $19 bln in
shares
* 28 Chinese firms suspend IPO plans
* Main share indexes have fallen 30 pct in 3 weeks
* Threatens fresh blow to already slowing economy
(Adds comment from hedge fund operator)
By Michael Martina and Samuel Shen
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, July 4 Beijing intensified
efforts at the weekend to pull China's stock markets out of a
nose-dive that is threatening the world's second-largest
economy, with top brokerages pledging to buy massive amounts of
shares and a report that the government has set up a market
stabilisation fund.
Beijing has also suspended new share offers in an attempt to
take pressure off the market after a 30 percent plunge in three
weeks, the Wall Street Journal said.
The reported suspension of initial public offers (IPOs) came
a few hours after extraordinary announcements by major brokers
and fund managers, which collectively pledged to invest at least
$19 billion of their own money into stocks.
China's government, regulators and financial institutions
are now waging a concerted campaign to prop up the nation's
stock markets, amid fears that a meltdown would rock the
financial system and inflict heavy losses across an economy
where annual growth is already running at a 24-year low.
Almost $3 trillion in market value - more than the entire
economic output of Brazil - has been wiped out since markets
went into reverse just a few weeks ago, posing a bigger headache
for many global investors than even the Greek debt crisis.
The main Shanghai Composite Index has lost nearly a
third of its value since mid-June, a dramatic end to an equally
breathtaking rally that saw it more than double in just seven
months, fuelled by official interest-rate cuts.
The sell-off is especially worrying because the bull market
had been built on a mountain of speculative loans. Some analysts
suggest total margin lending, both formal and informal, could
add up to around 4 trillion yuan ($645 billion).
China's stock markets are dominated by retail investors, and
a full-blown collapse could fuel fears of panic. State TV said
on Sunday police had detained a man who allegedly spread rumours
about people jumping off buildings after the share crash.
Repeated attempts by regulators over the last week to
stabilise markets -- including an interest rate cut, a
relaxation of margin-lending rules and additional bank liquidity
-- have failed to reassure panicky investors so far.
But Samuel Chien, a partner of Shanghai-based hedge fund
BoomTrend Investment Management Co, said that he's ready to pile
into blue-chip stocks this week, betting the more aggressive
weekend measures would trigger a rebound.
Brokerages have promised not to sell their new holdings as
long as the Shanghai Composite Index is below 4,500
points, well above current levels of 3,684, Chien noted. That
new buying, if it occurs, should blunt selling pressure.
"Main indexes will rise. I have ample cash at hand, and
surely will buy."
But he said there are still huge risks in investing in far
more speculative small stocks. "In the small cap
sphere, it's still very chaotic. Some stocks are still
over-valued and continue to face huge pressure."
STABILISATION FUND
Saturday's pledge by China's top brokerages to collectively
buy at least 120 billion yuan ($19.3 billion) of shares would
form part of Beijing's new market stabilisation fund, according
to the Wall Street Journal.
Separately on Saturday, 25 Chinese mutual funds announced
they, too, would put their own capital into stocks. The fund
managers did not give a figure but said they would invest in
their own funds, alongside their customers.
Later in the day, 28 Chinese firms announced in individual
statements they would suspend their own IPO plans. They did not
mention any central decision to halt IPOs.
The securities regulator had already said on Friday it would
reduce the number of IPOs and other capital-raisings.
The freezing of IPOs can lend support to a falling market
because large amounts of money are frozen when subscriptions are
taken, drying up liquidity in the market and threatening to push
up interest rates, adding to companies' financing costs.
POLICY CONFUSION
Large IPOs have been cited as a reason for triggering the
plunge, though only recently Beijing seemed intent on letting
more sales proceed, perhaps in hopes that greater supply in the
market would temper the sizzling rally without snuffing it out.
In its statement, the Securities Association of China said
top brokerages would jointly invest 15 percent of their net
assets as of end-June, "or no less than 120 billion yuan", in
blue-chip exchange traded funds.
Listed securities companies among the 21 brokerages also
pledged to buy back shares, along with their major shareholders.
The Asset Management Association of China promised to hold
their additional stock investments for at least a year.
Just a few months ago, state media had been encouraging the
market's giddy rise, saying China's bull market had just begun
and denying that it was in a bubble. Investors big and small
took that as a government signal to pile in.
Now, Beijing is struggling to restore confidence before too
much economic damage is done.
Weighed down by a property downturn, factory overcapacity
and high levels of local government debt, economic growth had
already been expected to slow to around 7 percent in 2015,
robust by global standards but its weakest annual expansion in a
quarter of a century.
($1 = 6.2047 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Kazunori Takada, Mark Bendeich & Kim Coghill)