CORRECTED-INSIGHT-U.S investors not bailing on China stocks yet

By David Randall and Timothy Mclaughlin
NEW YORK, July 9 Some U.S. investors say China's
efforts to prop up its stock market had the opposite effect,
though the sell-off now offers buying opportunities at what they
say are panic-driven prices.
Following a three-week market slide, stocks rose on Thursday
after China's securities regulator banned shareholders with
large stakes in listed firms from selling.
The move was Beijing's most drastic yet to stem a sell-off
that saw the Shanghai Composite Index drop by almost a
third since mid-June, wiping out about $3 trillion in market
value.
Before Thursday's measure, China had cut interest rates,
suspended initial public offerings and enlisted brokerages to
buy stocks backed by cash from the central bank among other
efforts to end the downturn.
The moves instead helped spread the rout to Hong Kong's Hang
Seng index, whose listings of so-called H-share companies
are largely owned by foreign investors and trade at lower
valuations, fund managers said.
"You've had some misguided efforts to cushion the sell-off
and that's ultimately led to the unintended consequence of
making the situation worse," said Charles Wilson, co-portfolio
manager of the $2 billion Thornburg Developing World fund who
has been adding to his positions in Chinese consumer, internet
and utility stocks over the last few days of the sell-off.
The Hang Seng fell 5.8 percent on Wednesday, its biggest
decline this year, but closed up 3.7 percent on Thursday. The
index is still up nearly 6 percent for the year to date, while
the Shanghai index is up 16.7 percent.
Reuters contacted several prominent mutual fund managers,
including the $8.7 billion T Rowe Price Emerging Markets Stock
fund, the $1 billion Columbia Global Equity Value fund, and the
$76 million Morgan Stanley Global Opportunity fund, who all
declined to comment.
The sell-off was the widest in China, the world's second
biggest economy, since the 2008 global financial crisis, despite
the government's best efforts to stall it.
"The Chinese government is fighting a very, very tough fight
to stabilize the market," said Christopher Moltke-Leth, head of
institutional client trading at Saxo Capital Markets in Hong
Kong. "But it is concerning that the government doesn't allow
market forces to work, and that's something China must change
over time".
OUTLOOK DEPENDS ON BEIJING
While U.S. investors say they remain largely bullish that
China consumer spending will expand and the fallout from the
stock market rout will be limited to the relatively small upper
class of speculators that own A-shares, every portfolio manager
interviewed by Reuters noted that additional policy changes by
Beijing could alter their outlook.
At the same time, fund managers like Thornburg's Wilson say
the volatility and sell-off is making the Chinese market more
attractive for long-term investors, even if the market has not
yet hit bottom.
Emily Alejos, portfolio manager of the $20.8 million Nuveen
Tradewinds Emerging Markets fund, noted that companies focused
on domestic consumption in China are trading at enticing prices.
"For a long-term investor, some of these
valuations are quite compelling," she said, adding that the
steep declines are not affecting her outlook for the Chinese
economy as the losses in wealth among the relatively small
percentage of Chinese who own stocks are not likely to dent the
country's expected GDP growth of 7 percent.
Frederick Jiang, co-manager of the $724 million Ivy Emerging
Markets Equity fund, echoed that sentiment.
"If you look at the Chinese market, it's a bipolar market
with the high growth A-shares trading at very expensive
valuations and the H-shares trading below 10. It's probably the
cheapest major market in the world," he said.
Jiang, whose fund has large positions in the H-shares of
Chinese companies including Fosun International and
Bank of China, said he did not see any evidence that
the booming stock market affected personal consumption levels in
China apart from major city housing prices and thus expects the
effect of the market decline on spending to be muted.
High levels of margin trading coupled with a frenzy among
Chinese investors for A shares - yuan-denominated shares listed
in China - sent valuations above 50 times earnings this year. H
shares, by comparison, trade at approximately 10 times earnings.
To be sure, finding true price to earnings ratios and other
valuation metrics for Chinese companies can be difficult given
the scant accounting laws and other forms of investor
protection.
Stretched margin levels are one reason why Robert Bao,
portfolio manager of the $2 billion Fidelity China Region Fund,
is most worried about China's brokerage sector. "What does this
mean to their earnings and balance sheets?" he said. "And
they're very levered to the stock market."
Yu Zhang, lead manager of the $5.9 billion Matthew Asia
Dividend fund, said the market decline could lead to more
monetary easing in China, which in turn would boost the appeal
of high-dividend paying stocks.
"We're not sure how long this volatile period will last, but
to me the medium- to long-term outlook for China is still
trending up," he said.
POPULAR BET
The market plunge comes at a time when China had become an
increasingly popular option for both retail and professional
investors in the United States.
Retail investors have sent $3.4 billion to China-focused
mutual funds and ETFs for the year to date, the largest amount
since 2009, according to Lipper data.
International funds, meanwhile, now have an average of 3.2
percent of assets invested in China, up from 2.2 percent in
2012, while U.S. large cap funds that own Chinese stocks have an
average of 2 percent of assets in Hong Kong listed companies, up
from 1.3 percent in 2012.
Even as he expects those fund inflows to reverse course,
Jiang, the Ivy fund manager, said Beijing still has further
policy moves to make in order to stabilize the market.
"When your house is on fire, you find a way to put it out,"
he said. "Then you can talk about the market finding a natural
bottom."
