WRAPUP 2-China freezes Citadel unit's account in war on stock speculation

* Markets watchdog freezes account affiliated with Citadel
* First known case of foreign firm's account suspended
* China probes automated trading in effort to foil
speculators
* Stocks in Shanghai, Shenzhen end broadly down
By Nathaniel Taplin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Aug 3 China's markets regulator has
frozen a trading account linked to Citadel Securities, a unit of
the U.S. group that also owns hedge fund Citadel LLC, as Beijing
battles against speculators to prop up China's ailing stock
markets.
The regulator, which has declared war on "malicious" short
selling, has been at the forefront of a government-orchestrated
campaign to prevent a meltdown in the two main stock markets,
which have tumbled some 30 percent since mid-June.
The Shanghai and Shenzhen markets fell again
on Monday, undermined by fresh concerns over the health of the
world's second-largest economy.
Factory activity shrank more than initially estimated in
July, contracting by the most in two years as new orders fell
and dashing hopes that the economy may be steadying, a private
survey showed on Monday.
On Saturday, a local newspaper carried some bearish comments
from a central bank official who expected downward pressure
would persist in the second half of the year.
The weak economic backdrop has magnified the challenge
Beijing faces in trying to restore investor confidence in shares
despite a massive month-long, state-driven buying campaign.
Beijing last week also turned its focus on automated trading
strategies, suspecting some hedge fund strategies deliberately
or accidentally distorted pricing in search of quick profits.
The Citadel statement did not say why the Shenzhen-based
trading account had been suspended, but a source familiar with
the matter said the China Securities Regulatory Commission
(CSRC) was looking at its role in causing market volatility, in
particular the number of its cancelled transactions.
The CSRC did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
"Citadel has been actively investing in the region for 15
years, and has always maintained a constructive dialogue with
regulators, including during the recent market volatility,"
Citadel said in a statement.
The statement said the suspended account belonged to Citadel
Shanghai Trading, an onshore unit of Citadel Securities, and was
managed by China's Guosen Futures Ltd. Citadel Shanghai's other
accounts were operating normally. "We continue to comply with
all local laws and regulations," Citadel said.
It was the first time in the current crackdown that a
foreign firm had revealed that one of its Chinese accounts had
been suspended.
FOREIGN FIRMS IN THE CROSSHAIRS
Citadel is not the only foreign institution that has been
working in China, and some industry insiders think other foreign
fund management companies, in particular hedge funds employing
quantitative strategies, could be in regulators' crosshairs.
"A lot of the quant' shops overseas have been really
aggressive in setting up short positions," said one fund
management executive at a foreign investment advisory in
Shanghai who spoke on condition of anonymity.
"I think these are at risk, I definitely do," he added.
The Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges have so far frozen 38
trading accounts for trading irregularities, including the
account affiliated with Citadel. The total also includes another
four cited by Shanghai on Monday for serious irregularities that
influenced market pricing. It did not name the four accounts.
Beijing's unconvincing efforts to hold up markets have led
foreign investors to air doubts about the leadership's ability
to ensure financial stability at a time of slowing economic
growth, high corporate debt and the threat of deflation.
They have also raised questions over the ruling Communist
Party's commitment to free-market reforms, seen as essential for
China to pull off its planned transition from an export-led
economy to one based on consumption and services.
The crackdown on short-sellers and automated trading
strategies is also extending into overseas jurisdictions.
The CSRC is pressing foreign and Chinese-owned brokerages in
Hong Kong and Singapore to hand over trading records to identify
those with net short positions, sources said.
The broader Shanghai and Shenzhen markets fell 1.1 percent
and 2.7 percent respectively on Monday, though they are both
still up over the year so far. Between January and June,
Shanghai jumped 60 percent and Shenzhen more than doubled.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen actually ended up 0.33 percent on
Monday. Many of its stocks have been the main focus of the
official stock-buying campaign.
