WRAPUP 2-Chinese stocks go on wild ride as economic gloom deepens

(Recasts after markets rebound)
* Chinese stocks tumble then soar in whipsaw session
* Commerce Ministry sees possible further falls in exports
* Central bank to offer more funds to banks - sources
* Yuan weakens as investor anxiety rises
By Samuel Shen and Kevin Yao
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Aug 19 Chinese stock markets
took a wild ride on Wednesday, tumbling and soaring in a session
that made little sense other than to highlight that investors
have almost no faith in a month-long government effort to
stabilise them.
The Shanghai and Shenzhen markets fell 3 percent in morning
trade, taking their losses to more than 8 percent since
investors stampeded without warning on Tuesday.
But state-backed buyers later rushed in, enabling stocks to
finish the day more than 1 percent higher.
It is a pattern that has been repeated several times since
Beijing's "national team", a coalition of state-backed financial
institutions and regulators, went into action early last month
with instructions to halt a crash in share prices.
Investors say China's stock markets - which were never for
the faint of heart - have become dysfunctional since the
government's massive and unprecedented rescue effort.
Prices move sharply on speculation about the national team's
activities as investors focus on making quick trading profits by
pre-empting its next move.
Long-term investors are staying well to the sidelines,
moving their cash into bonds and the money market, as
roller-coaster markets and a gloomy stream of economic news
heighten their anxiety over the world's second-largest economy.
"We advise strapping in for a bumpy ride," said Tim Condon,
head of Asia research for ING Bank in Singapore.
The Commerce Ministry added to that anxiety on Wednesday,
saying exports could continue falling in coming months, after an
8.3 percent plunge in July, their biggest drop in four months.
The economy is already under threat of deflation and
policymakers are struggling to revive bricks-and-mortar
investment. Beijing's official growth target is 7 percent for
this year, but some economists estimate current levels are
closer to half that.
Combined exports and imports for the first seven months of
2015 fell 7.2 percent from the same period last year, compared
with Beijing's full-year target of 6 percent growth.
"The possibility of exports to see year-on-year decline in
some months could not be ruled out. But we will still see export
growth for the whole year," Commerce Ministry spokesman Shen
Danyang told a regular monthly briefing.
"For the whole year, the foreign trade will face more severe
situation than we expected."
Only last month, the ministry predicted exports would
improve in the second half of this year from the first half.
CENTRAL BANK INJECTS LIQUIDITY
The Shanghai market closed up 1.2 percent and Shenzhen
jumped 2.2 percent. The benchmark CSI300 index,
comprising blue-chip stocks from both markets, rose 1.6 percent.
The rebound followed news the central bank would offer more
medium-term funds to banks, in addition to a 120 billion yuan
($19 billion) injection of funds into money markets on Tuesday.
Sources familiar with the medium-term funding plan said this
would help offset the drain on liquidity caused by China's
unexpected devaluation of the yuan last week.
The prospect of further weakening has prompted investors to
swap yuan into U.S. dollars.
Capital outflows from China are expected to increase as
investors grow more pessimistic over the outlook for the
currency and the economy, and calls are growing for the People's
Bank of China (PBOC) to ease policy more swiftly and
aggressively.
Highlighting growing anxiety, money-market interest rates
ticked higher on Wednesday, despite the fresh fund injections
from the central bank. The weighted average benchmark seven-day
repurchase agreement rate rose four basis points to 2.53
percent.
The PBOC devalued the currency on Aug. 11, within a few days
of the poor July export data and other official figures showing
factory-gate prices continued their three-year slide in July,
touching a six-year low.
A week later, the central bank is still struggling to
control the fallout. Though it insists the yuan has no reason to
fall further, most economists believe there is political
pressure to let it slowly slide, which will put more competitive
pressure on China's export-reliant Asian neighbours.
The yuan has fallen 3 percent against the dollar since the
eve of the devaluation, but that marks only a partial reversal
of its gains over the past 12 months, especially against
currencies of major trading partners Japan and the euro zone.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Wednesday the yuan
could be allowed to depreciate to 6.5 to the dollar by the end
of this year and 6.9 by end 2016, from around 6.40 now.
The devaluation last week triggered falls in other Asian
currencies such as those of Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia,
Singapore and Taiwan, fuelling fears of a currency war.
On Wednesday, Vietnam devalued the dong for the third time
this year as authorities sought to support a languid export
sector facing fresh challenges from the Chinese devaluation.
