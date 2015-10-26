WRAPUP 1-Chinese stocks, bonds cautiously firmer after rate cuts

* Main China indexes rise 0.5 percent after rate cut
* Benchmark money market rates decline
* Onshore yuan up slightly but offshore discount remains
* Chinese leaders meet to set economic, social goals
SHANGHAI, Oct 26 China's stocks and bonds rose
on Monday, catching up with gains globally after the central
bank cut interest rates late on Friday for the sixth time in
less than a year to try to lift economic growth.
However, betraying concerns about the outlook for the
world's second-largest economy, stock prices saw some profit
taking in the afternoon to give up their highs of the day.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets closed 0.5 percent
higher at 3,589.26 points.
The Shanghai Composite Index also gained 0.5
percent, to close at 3,429.58 points. Hong Kong's Hang Seng
index fell 0.2 percent to 23,116.25 points.
"The market was slightly buoyed by the central bank's rate
cut. Medium and small companies, and securities companies were
relatively dynamic," said Zhang Qi, an analyst at Haitong
Securities in Shanghai.
The trading range of the main indexes and overall volume
remained relatively narrow and light, reflecting the wariness
among investors following a tumultuous mid-year when stock
markets slumped 40 percent, prompting heavy-handed intervention
from authorities to restore stability.
"The influence of the central bank's rate cut faded away by
the afternoon. Investors are not clear about the direction of
the market, which showed in the bumpy indexes," said Xiao
Shijun, an analyst at Guodu Securities in Beijing.
China's central bank, the People's Bank of China, cut the
one-year benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points to 4.35
percent on Saturday. It reduced the one-year benchmark deposit
rate by 25 basis points to 1.50 percent.
It also removed a ceiling on deposit rates, a measure seen
as aimed at ushering in more competition between Chinese banks
and lead to more efficient credit pricing to reduce wasteful
investment.
The measures were announced after China markets had closed
on Friday, but they prompted stocks to rally globally coming a
day after the European Central Bank signalled it was ready to
boost stimulus.
The market slump mid year raised worries that China's
economy was heading for a hard landing as growth slipped below 7
percent in the latest quarter.
Premier Li Keqiang said at the weekend that China had never
said the economy must grow 7 percent this year. His comments
were reported by the government ahead of a key meeting this week
that will set economic and social targets for the next five
years.
The yuan largely held steady on Monday even though the
dollar index had risen sharply on Thursday and Friday.
Yuan trade remained close to the official midpoint setting.
The spot rate opened at 6.3550 per dollar and
closed at 6.3529, a drop of 29 pips from the previous close and
0.03 percent below the midpoint. The offshore yuan was
priced 0.61 percent weaker than the onshore spot, at 6.3919 per
dollar, relatively steady from Friday.
"So pressure for the onshore market to weaken exists.
Traders are watching whether the yuan will weaken and if so,
possible central bank reaction," said a trader at a major
European bank in Shanghai.
The central bank has intervened repeatedly onshore and
offshore to keep the yuan stable and discourage capital flight,
even as it positions the currency for potential inclusion in the
International Monetary Fund's currency basket.
Supporting the yuan has drained China's foreign exchange
reserves, although cutting bank reserve requirements - and
maintaining trade surpluses - help offset any impact on markets.
Benchmark money rates eased slightly without any major
adjustments to the curve, and liquidity remained healthy,
traders said.
The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day
repo, considered the best indicator of general
liquidity in China, closed 3.16 basis points lower at 2.3517
percent, compared with Friday's closing average rate.
($1=6.35 yuan)
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney, Nathaniel Taplin, Lu Jianxin and
the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Neil Fullick)