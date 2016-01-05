WRAPUP 1-China stocks face moment of truth after unprecedented trading halt

* Chinese major CSI300 index tumbles 7 pct
* After market slump, "circuit breaker" halts trade
* Worst trading day since stock market crash in Aug 2015
* Investors react to weak data, end of share lockup period
* Shares of Chinese firms trading on U.S. markets slump
By Pete Sweeney and Samuel Shen
SHANGHAI, Jan 5 China's six-month-old campaign
to calm share markets will be put to the test when stocks reopen
on Tuesday, a day after selling triggered an unprecedented
trading halt and risked undermining state rescue efforts
estimated to have cost around $140 billion.
China's major stock exchanges tanked on the first trading
day of the year on Monday, triggering a "circuit-breaker" that
halted equities trade nationwide for the first time and put at
risk months of regulatory work to restore market stability.
The selloff saw the CSI300 index of the largest
listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen lose 7.0 percent
before trading was suspended, its worst single-day performance
since late August 2015, the depth of a summer stock market rout.
And more weakness may be in the cards on Tuesday if the
behaviour of a U.S. exchange-traded funds tracking mainland
China shares is a guide. The Deutsche X-trackers Harvest CSI 300
China A-Shares ETF slumped nearly 10 percent in U.S.
trading, hitting its lowest since October 2014, before ending
the session down 8.5 percent.
Shares of several Chinese firms that trade primarily in U.S.
markets, and are not subject to Chinese trading restrictions,
slumped as well. Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd shed 5.6
percent and Baidu Inc. fell by 2.7 percent. The Bank of
New York Mellon China ADR Index lost 4.0 percent.
The collapse, which followed the release of weak economic
data, raises fresh doubts about regulators' capacity to wind
back trading restrictions implemented in the wake of a summer
stock market crash in which major indexes lost as much as 40
percent before Beijing intervened.
Many analysts attributed the decline to the imminent end of
a six-month lockup on share sales by big institutional
investors.
Major Chinese brokerages and asset management firms spent
vast sums to buy up shares during the crash in a
state-coordinated rescue that Goldman Sachs estimated at the
time to have cost around 900 billion yuan ($138 billion).
"This is quite unexpected," said Gu Yongtao, strategist at
Cinda Securities, said of Monday's fresh sell-off.
"The slump apparently triggered intensified selling, while
the trigger of the circuit breaker seems to have heightened
panic, as liquidity was suddenly gone and this is something no
one has experienced before. It was a stampede."
Haitong Securities analysts had earlier estimated that up to
1.24 trillion yuan worth of shares would be freed up for sale by
next Monday, assuming the lockup period is not extended.
The collapse in Chinese shares sent ripples across global
financial markets, causing other stock markets to reel and
stoking demand for safe-haven assets such as government bonds.
Major U.S. equity indexes were all more than 2
percent lower around midday.
Early trading in Asia markets on Tuesday showed prices
easing further.
China's yuan currency hit its lowest level
in more than four years in both onshore and offshore trade on
Monday, amid nervousness about weakness in Chinese manufacturing
despite Beijing's surprise currency devaluation in August.
Concerns about yuan selling have prompted China to start
policing its currency market in a way traders have rarely seen
before, levying penalty payments for aggressive trading and
prompting some banks to turn down business. The central bank has
also temporarily suspended at least three foreign banks from
conducting some currency business, sources say.
CONFIDENCE DASHED
China's response to the summer market crash was seen by many
inside the industry as heavy handed, as it included suppression
of futures and derivatives markets and instilled fear as
regulators pulled in brokerage executives for questioning about
insider trading and "malicious short-selling."
While that stabilised indexes, it also suppressed trading
volume and poured cold water on foreign investors, who began
moving out of Chinese shares.
However, authorities recently showed signs they believed
indexes had stabilised, in particular by allowing initial public
offerings (IPOs) to resume in November, a vote of confidence
given it was a flood of IPOs that was blamed for setting off the
crash in the first place.
The circuit breaker mechanism was triggered on the day it
came into effect. It halts trade for 15 minutes if the CSI300
index falls or rises 5 percent in a day, then suspends trade for
the day if it continues to fall or rise to 7 percent.
Chinese individual shares had already been subject to a 10
percent intraday trading range.
Some analysts doubted the efficacy of the new measure.
"Without the circuit breaker mechanism, the market wouldn't
have dropped so much," said David Dai, Shanghai-based investor
director at Nanhai Fund Management Co.
"The mechanism deepened investor panic, and limited
trading."
Dai added that the circuit breaker would embolden market
bears, as they did not have to worry about a late-session
rebound. He suggested it should be scrapped or modified.
Market reforms put on hold by the crash could be delayed
further if the circuit breaker fails to calm markets - which had
recovered more than 25 percent from the pit of the crash prior
to Monday's correction.
A sell-off could prompt regulators to re-freeze IPOs to
preserve liquidity, extend the share lockup to prevent more
selling, and keep the "national team" of brokerages and asset
managers on the hook to keep buying and holding stocks at a
loss.
It could also further dent confidence in the China
Securities Regulatory Commission and in the wider financial
regulatory framework to manage increasingly complex markets even
as China's economy struggles against major headwinds.
($1=6.53 yuan)
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Additional reporting by
Dan Burns in New York; Editing by Sam Holmes and Mark Bendeich)