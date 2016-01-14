WRAPUP 5-Chinese yuan slips amid global gloom, stocks stage late rally

(Updates yuan rates)
* Yuan trades weaker despite PBOC's setting firmer midpoint
* China stocks turn around in afternoon to end 2 pct higher
* China bourses stepping up monitoring of big share sales
By Nathaniel Taplin and Samuel Shen
SHANGHAI, Jan 14 China's yuan currency slipped
despite the efforts of the authorities on Thursday, as the gloom
in global markets obscured signs that China's economy may not be
weakening as fast as some investors had feared.
After a fragile morning, the country's stock markets
finished strongly, though they remain sharply down for the year
and just a few percentage points above their lowest ebb during
last summer's crash, a level some say Beijing would pull out the
stops to defend.
The turbulent start to 2016, with the currency and stock
markets tumbling, had stoked concerns that Beijing was losing
its grip on economic policy, just as the country looks set to
post its slowest growth in 25 years.
China's central bank set a firmer mid-point rate for the
yuan on Thursday, signalling its determination to hold the line
against expectations of sustained depreciation of a currency
that has lost 5 percent of its value against the dollar since
August.
The yuan, nonetheless, weakened during the day.
"The onshore yuan weakened in early trade, taking cues from
the offshore yuan. The offshore was down probably because
liquidity improved," said a dealer at a foreign bank in Shanghai
who also noted strong dollar demand.
Traders said offshore liquidity was squeezed earlier in the
week as a result of state-backed banks buying, at the central
bank's behest, to push overnight borrowing rates in Hong Kong to
record highs, making it prohibitively expensive to bet against
the yuan.
The People's Bank of China set the midpoint for the tightly
managed currency at 6.5616 per dollar on Thursday,
firmer than the previous fix of 6.563 and Wednesday's close of
6.5743.
The spot market was changing hands at 6.5896 in
the evening, 153 pips weaker than the previous close, while the
offshore yuan had slipped to 6.6136 per dollar, widening the
spread between them to nearly 0.4 percent.
'NATIONAL TEAM'
Asian share markets weakened across the board on Thursday,
hit by steep losses on Wall Street overnight as a rout in oil
prices heightened worries about the global economy.
China's main stock indexes, however, reversed direction in
the afternoon session, pulling the Shanghai Composite Index
back over the 3,000 mark to end up 2 percent, while the
CSI300 index closed up 2.1 percent.
The indexes have lost 14-15 percent so far in 2016 and are
not far from their 2015 lows, chalked up during August after
losing more than 40 percent in 11 weeks.
The August low might have been lower still, had regulators
not wheeled out a raft of measures to support the market, and
some think the 'National Team' would do the same again to stop
the indexes breaching those levels.
"SSEC's 2,850 low is a level worth defending for the
National Team, and a level where investors should bet for a
decent rebound," said Samuel Chien, a partner of Shanghai-based
hedge fund manager BoomTrend Investment Management Co.
Chien said some stocks could see a rebound of as much as 50
percent, though whether the support would hold for the medium
term was questionable and depended on the economic situation.
Zhou Lin, analyst at Huaitai Securities, said it was just a
matter of time before the indexes fell below the milestone.
"The yuan is depreciating, the U.S. is raising rates, and
the economy is deteriorating. You need real money to support the
market, not just rhetoric," he said.
TIGHTER MONITORING
Weekly data from the Shanghai Stock Exchange shows money
shifting into exchange traded funds (ETFs) tracking bonds, gold
and money markets at the start of January.
The Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges said late on
Wednesday that they have stepped up monitoring to ensure listed
companies' major shareholders are abiding by new rules designed
to restrict their sales and prevent a build-up of pressure that
might lead to another crash.
On Wednesday, China's share markets had appeared to take no
comfort from December trade data that beat forecasts and
tempered some of the fears about the slowdown in the world's
second-largest economy.
After the market closed on Thursday the Commerce Ministry
released another snippet of upbeat data, showing that foreign
direct investment into China had risen last year despite slowing
growth.
