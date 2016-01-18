WRAPUP 4-China's yuan firms as central bank keeps pressure on speculators

* Shanghai Composite Index, CSI300 both close up 0.4 pct
* Onshore and offshore yuan firmer after PBOC announcement
* Central bank to start implementing RRR for some banks
offshore
* Asian stocks fall to lowest since 2011 amid global selloff
* Securities regulator pledges to strengthen market
oversight
By Pete Sweeney and Samuel Shen
SHANGHAI, Jan 18 China's yuan rose on Monday as
the central bank announced a fresh move to deter offshore
speculation in the currency, while stocks rebounded modestly
from near levels last seen at the depths of last year's summer
crash.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it would start
implementing a reserve requirement ratio (RRR) on offshore
banks' domestic deposits, in a move that seemed intended to soak
up additional liquidity.
"The market sees that this is a gesture by the PBOC to warn
speculators that are betting on a fast depreciation of its
currency," said Zhou Hao, senior emerging markets economist for
Asia at Commerzbank AG in Singapore.
A turbulent start to 2016, with currency and stock markets
tumbling, has stoked concerns that Beijing's policymakers are in
danger of fumbling as China heads towards its slowest growth in
25 years. Beijing will release GDP data for 2015 on Tuesday.
Global markets have also tumbled in January, with Asian
shares sliding on Monday to their lowest levels since 2011
following weak U.S. economic data and sharp falls in oil prices.
Ever-contrary, China's notoriously volatile stock markets
opened sharply lower on Monday but reversed course to buck the
global trend, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index
and the CSI300 index of the largest listed
companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen both edging up 0.4 percent.
After recent jitters about the health of the world's
second-biggest economy, investors took some comfort from data
that showed a continuing recovery in the housing market.
But sentiment remained fragile, with analysts expecting
further turbulence ahead.
Chinese equities had tumbled on Friday, with the Shanghai
index closing lower than at any time since December 2014,
leaving most investors who put their faith in Beijing's measures
to end last summer's crash nursing losses.
"After experiencing the crashes last year, the sentiment is
quite vulnerable and pessimistic now," said Xiao Shijun, an
analyst at Guodu Securities in Beijing.
SQUEEZING SPECULATION
China's currency has fallen around 5 percent since August,
and while most analysts expect further weakening the authorities
have been loath to allow it to depreciate too fast.
Monday's move by the PBOC was seen by some as being - at
this stage - more of a symbolic warning to banks, aimed at
discouraging them from being too active in yuan dealings as part
of its broader campaign to deter those betting offshore that the
currency will fall.
Setting an RRR - requiring banks to hold a certain level of
currency in reserves - could tighten liquidity leaving less yuan
for banks to lend and so making it more expensive for
speculators to bet against it.
On Friday, the yuan had weakened sharply offshore, opening
up a gap of more than 1 percent with the steady onshore market.
China's central bank tightly manages the onshore market by
setting a daily target for the yuan, which is allowed to trade
within a 2-percentage point band either side.
The spot market opened at 6.5800 per dollar on
Monday and was changing hands at 6.5790 by mid-afternoon, 0.08
percent firmer than the previous close. The central bank had set
a firmer tone by raising the mid-point to 6.5590.
The offshore yuan was trading at 6.5855 per dollar,
around 0.1 percent softer than the onshore spot rate.
A senior dealer in Shanghai suggested that the RRR move
"will help drain yuan liquidity offshore, and will dampen banks'
interest in conducting offshore yuan business".
Confusion over China's foreign exchange policy and its
commitment to reforms has sparked mayhem in financial markets in
recent weeks, as the PBOC allowed the yuan to fall sharply in
early January and then moved aggressively to try to steady it.
China's major share indexes have lost 16-18 percent so far
in 2016, taking them back to around the levels plumbed in
August, when the market slumped more than 40 percent in a summer
crash.
Xiao Gang, head of the China Securities Regulatory
Commission (CSRC), pledged over the weekend to strengthen
oversight of the market.
"The abnormal stock market volatility has revealed an
immature market, inexperienced investors, an imperfect trading
system, and inappropriate supervision mechanisms," Xiao said at
an annual meeting. His remarks were published on the CSRC
website.
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney, Samuel Shen and Shanghai and
Beijing newsrooms; Writing by Alex Richardson; Editing by Neil
Fullick)