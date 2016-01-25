WRAPUP 5-China shares end modestly higher before oil slips

(Adds falling profit at state firms)
* SSEC index ends up 0.8 pct, SCI300 up 0.5 pct
* Spot yuan little moved, investors welcome stability
* Oil prices hold gains from Friday until China market close
By Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin
SHANGHAI, Jan 25 Chinese shares began the week
on a firmer note on Monday, extending gains from Friday after a
rally in battered oil prices sparked a rise in Asian equities.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.8
percent, while the CSI300 index of the largest listed
companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen added 0.5 percent, building
on gains of more than 1 percent on Friday as oil bounced off
12-year lows.
After surging 10 percent on Friday and helping Wall Street
rise over 2 percent, oil held gains during the Asian day on
Monday, though they slipped back after Chinese markets closed.
China's fickle stock markets have slumped 16-17 percent so
far this year on concerns about the slowing economy and
confusion over the central bank's foreign exchange policy, with
thin trading volumes reflecting a lack of investor confidence
and exaggerating the volatility.
Chastened by the market's bearish reaction to an early
January depreciation in the yuan, the People's Bank of China
(PBOC) has kept the yuan's daily midpoint fixing
little changed for the past two weeks.
Spot yuan was at 6.5794 on Monday, just a few
pips away from Friday's close, while offshore it firmed to
6.6110, about 0.5 percent weaker than the onshore rate.
"As the (yuan) exchange rates calm after recent
interventions, stocks are likely to stabilize, and can even
stage a technical reprieve in the near term," Hao Hong, managing
director of research at BOCOM International said in a report.
"Recovering oil prices amid the epic (U.S.) snow storm will
also help, and non-commercial traders have already cut their
bets," he said, warning that the weaker overall trend had not
yet ended.
STORMING IPO
China's first initial public offering under new rules to
make listing easier got off to a storming start on Monday, with
investors applying for more than 4,000 times the number of
shares on offer. That enthusiasm is likely to remain confined to
IPOs, however, which in China have typically been one-way
winning bets.
Many investors have lost the stomach for the market after a
wild ride since last summer, when stocks crashed 40 percent.
Beijing intervened to stop that crash and orchestrate a recovery
of sorts, but anyone who mistook that for a bottom and bought in
will have lost their shirt again in January.
John Gan, an office clerk who said almost half of his
investment had evaporated since August, is among those giving
the bourses a wide berth now.
"We're already in a bear market. Two steps forward is
followed by three steps backward. Any rebound would be used by
investors as a chance to cut their equity exposure," he said.
Investors remain wary about further weakness in the yuan,
too, despite assurances from Beijing that it has no intention of
pushing it lower to gain a competitive advantage.
The central bank has jolted global financial markets twice
in six months by allowing sharp, sudden slides in the currency,
only to step in aggressively to stabilise it.
That intervention has, for now, chased away most of the
speculators.
"Short selling of the yuan has almost disappeared so trading
was relatively thin," said a dealer at a foreign bank in
Shanghai.
Financial markets need "clarity and certainty" about how
Chinese authorities are managing their currency, Christine
Lagarde, the managing director of the International Monetary
Fund, said on Saturday.
The decline in China's yuan and stock markets on concerns
about the country's slowing growth have fuelled a flight of
capital out of the world's second-largest economy which
policymakers are struggling to contain.
There were more signs of weakness in China's economy on
Monday, as the Ministry of Finance said profit fell at state
firms last year, and Japan reported that exports to
China, its biggest trading partner, were down for a fifth
straight month.
Other stock markets in Asia also rose on Monday, with
Japan's Nikkei nudging 0.9 percent higher and MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
up 1.1 percent, helped by expectations that
global central banks, including the People's Bank of China,
will ease monetary policy further if needed.
All eyes will be on a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting this week
to see whether it acknowledges concerns over the faltering
Chinese outlook and global market turmoil that might add to
uncertainty over its expected interest rate increases this year.
(Writing by Lincoln Feast and Will Waterman; Editing by Kim
Coghill)