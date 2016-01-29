WRAPUP 4-China shares rally, but biggest monthly drop in 7 years

(Adds line on margin calls and story link)
* SSEC and CSI300 end up 3.1-3.2 pct after week of sharp
falls
* China's main indexes have lost $1.8 trillion this month
* PBOC floods banking system with cash ahead of holidays
* Beijing reassures on yuan, market suspects fall over time
By Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Jan 29 Chinese shares closed sharply
higher on Friday, recovering some of the week's losses, but
still recorded their biggest monthly fall in about seven years,
which has knocked 12 trillion yuan ($1.8 trillion) off the value
of its benchmark indexes.
The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 3.1 percent,
but it lost twice that over the week and 22.6 percent since the
beginning of January, its worst month since October 2008, when
global financial markets were sent into a tailspin after the
collapse of Lehman Brothers bank.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen ended up 3.2 percent for the day, but
lost 21 percent for the month, its biggest decline since August
2009.
Trading was light throughout the month, as many investors
are giving the market a wide berth, burnt not just by January's
slump, which has taken indexes back to 2014 levels, but also
last summer's 40 percent crash.
Beijing orchestrated a "National Team" response to the
previous crash, taking regulatory action to arrest the selling
and urging state-linked buyers to support the market, but there
has been little sign of that in January.
"Market bulls have failed to organise meaningful resistance,
the 'National Team' didn't inspire investors, while speculators
chose to stand on the sidelines," said Zhang Mingyu, chairman of
hedge fund house Shanghai YJ Investment Management Co.
"The market has been overwhelmed by gloom and looks like a
bottomless pit," he added.
There is also the danger that falling markets generate their
own momentum, as those who have used shares as collateral for
loans or have bought stocks with borrowed money are forced
either to meet margin calls or sell up.
The stocks regulator, however, said on Friday that margin
financing risks were at safe levels.
More broadly, China's faltering economic growth, which
slowed to a 25-year low last year, is giving investors pause,
putting pressure on the yuan currency, and encouraging capital
to flow out of the country.
The Finance Ministry said on Friday its fiscal revenue grew
8.4 percent last year, its slowest pace since 1988, but its
expenditure jumped 15.8 percent as it increases spending to
cushion the slowdown.
YUAN FEARS ON HOLD
At the beginning of the month, the yuan was of greater
concern to investors than fragile Chinese stocks after the
People's Bank of China (PBOC) spooked markets and emerging
market rivals with its second sharp depreciation in the currency
in six months.
It has since calmed fears of an imminent and much larger
devaluation by holding the yuan's daily midpoint rock
steady day after day, though many analysts still suspect the
currency will be allowed to trickle lower over time.
The PBOC has also kept the banking system flush with cash,
pumping out a huge 690 billion yuan this week to avoid a
liquidity crunch ahead of the Lunar New Year celebrations
beginning in early February.
Late on Thursday, the central bank announced it would
conduct more liquidity operations than usual between Jan. 29 and
Feb. 19 to cover the holiday period.
In the latest move to stem pressure on the currency from
capital flight, the authorities on Thursday asked several
domestic funds to postpone issuing new outbound investment
products, sources told Reuters.
Premier Li Keqiang also phoned International Monetary Fund
(IMF) chief Christine Lagarde to pledge Beijing would keep the
yuan "basically stable" and improve communication with financial
markets on the currency.
"The Chinese government has no intention to promote exports
through currency depreciation, nor will it launch a trade war,"
Li told Lagarde in the call, according to remarks published on a
central government website.
Likewise, speculation that Hong Kong might be forced to give
up its peg to the U.S. dollar has waned in recent days.
Ratings agency Moody's on Friday said it believed Hong
Kong's large fiscal and foreign-exchange reserves would allow
policy makers to handle any pressure on the peg.
($1 = 6.5755 Chinese yuan renminbi)
