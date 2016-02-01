WRAPUP 3-China shares fall as economic pulse slows

* China official factory PMI falls to lowest since 2012
* Service PMI also disappoints as new year starts on a dull
note
* Main stock indexes down 1.5 percent to 1.8 percent
* Follows a punishing fall in stocks in January
* Reports hedge funds target yuan as PBOC fights capital
flight
By Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Feb 1 Chinese shares stumbled lower on
Monday after an official measure of activity in the giant
factory sector fell to its lowest since mid-2012, offering no
respite for markets from the country's economic drift.
The Shanghai Composite Index eased 1.8 percent,
while the CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen lost 1.5 percent.
The official version of the PMI survey for manufacturing
slipped to 49.4 in January, from 49.7 the month before and short
of forecasts of 49.6.
While the miss was minor, the PMI for services also
disappointed by easing to 53.5 and challenged hopes consumption
would take over from industry as the driving force for the
world's second-largest economy.
A private survey - the Caixin/Markit China Manufacturing PMI
- underscored the trend by showing factory activity shrinking
for the 11th straight month.
"The manufacturing sector will likely face a tough year
ahead on the back of overcapacity, weakening global demand, and
government's plans to tackle pollution," said ANZ's chief China
economist, Li-Gang Liu.
The Australian bank expects Beijing will have to ease policy
further, including a cut in banks' reserve requirements sometime
in the next two months.
Equity and bond markets globally had rallied on Friday after
the Bank of Japan stunned many by cutting its rates into
negative territory for the first time.
That did not stop January from being the worst month since
October 2008 for China's stock markets, with 12 trillion yuan
($1.8 trillion) sliced off the value of its benchmark indexes.
The CSI300 and the Shanghai Composite indexes fell more than 20
percent each in January.
RISKS
Caroline Yu Maurer, head of Greater China Equities for BNP
Paribas Investment Partners in Hong Kong, said Chinese stocks
were still not attractive for investors to buy despite a sharp
fall.
"Last year, the China market was propped up by the
government, but now, it's hard to find natural buyers," she
said. Any slight rebound would be used by investors as a chance
to sell and so reduce their financial exposure.
The downtrend risks becoming a vicious cycle, as those who
have used shares as collateral for loans or have bought stocks
with borrowed money are forced to meet margin calls or sell up.
The dangers are multiplied by the vast scale of the shadow
banking system, an opaque network of trust companies and
non-bank lenders.
Mid-tier Chinese banks are increasingly using complex
instruments to make new loans or restructure existing ones that
are then shown as low-risk investments on their balance sheets,
masking the scale and risks of their lending.
The size of this "shadow loan" book rose by a third in the
first half of 2015 to an estimated $1.8 trillion, equivalent to
16.5 percent of all commercial loans, a UBS analysis shows.
Concerns are not just focused on stocks. The Shanghai Stock
Exchange has warned several securities firms to strengthen risk
control in their corporate bond and asset-backed securities
(ABS) businesses, two sources with direct knowledge of the
matter said.
Bond issuance has skyrocketed in the past year as firms took
advantage of easier regulations and falling yields.
HEDGE FUNDS TARGET YUAN
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has managed to calm fears
of an imminent devaluation of its yuan by holding its midpoint
, a reference point for trading, rock steady day after
day.
The Monday fix of 6.5539 per dollar was just a whisker
softer than Friday even though the dollar had climbed broadly
elsewhere in the wake of the Bank of Japan's easing.
Still, many analysts suspect the currency will be allowed to
move lower over time, and some funds are actively betting on it.
Chinese state run media has carried repeated warnings to
offshore speculators against trying to profit from a yuan
devaluation.
Such reports will only heighten the focus on the PBoC's
reserves position, due to be reported some time this week, for
details on just how much intervention has been needed to shelter
the yuan from capital flight.
(Writing by Wayne Cole and Neil Fullick; Editing by Sam Holmes)