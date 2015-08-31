UPDATE 1-China regulators encourage listed firms to take steps to support markets

(Adds details)
BEIJING Aug 31 Chinese financial regulators
encouraged listed firms on Monday to merge, offer cash dividends
and buy back shares to support volatile stock markets, a joint
statement from four government agencies on the market
regulator's website showed.
Beijing is trying to shore up its stock markets, which have
tumbled about 40 percent since mid-June on concerns over the
slowing economy and a devaluation of the yuan in mid-August.
Monday's announcement was also part of an effort to overhaul
its vast but underperforming and inefficient state-owned sector.
The statement, focusing on state-owned enterprises (SOEs),
came from the markets regulator, the China Securities Regulatory
Commission, together with the Ministry of Finance, the
state-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission and
the China Banking Regulatory Commission.
Beijing hopes that increasing SOEs' exposure to markets and
introducing elements of competition will encourage those
companies to improve their operations and reduce their burden on
the wider, slowing economy.
Monday's statement said banks, as well as securities
companies, asset management companies and investment funds,
should participate in and provide funding and credit to SOEs for
mergers and acquisitions, including cross-border deals. The
finance regulators added that decision making for these moves
would be decentralised.
SOEs should also increase cash dividends to shareholders,
the statement said, and stock buybacks were encouraged to keep
share prices high.
Chinese bourses remain at risk of falling on the back of
what many experts say was a bubble in the markets earlier this
year, fuelled by borrowing and by the government encouraging
investment.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Hugh Lawson)