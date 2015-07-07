WRAPUP 5-China stocks fall again despite support measures

* CSI300 and Shanghai Composite Index close down 1.3-1.8 pct
* ChiNext small-cap growth board ends down 5.1 percent
* Premier Li makes no mention of stock chaos in statement
* Another 200 companies seek trading suspension -report
* Big 5 banks up on targeted buying, up near 10 pct limit
By Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, July 7 Chinese stocks fell on Tuesday,
taking little comfort from a slew of support measures unleashed
by Beijing in recent days, and unnerved by Chinese Premier Li
Keqiang's failure to mention the market chaos in a statement on
the economy.
Before the market opened, Li said in comments posted on a
government website that China had the confidence and ability to
deal with challenges faced by its economy, but had nothing to
say on the three-week plunge that has knocked around 30 percent
off Chinese shares since mid-June.
After a brief pause in the slide on Monday, the CSI300 index
of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and
Shenzhen ended down 1.8 percent on Tuesday, while the Shanghai
Composite Index lost 1.3 percent.
The ChiNext growth board, home to some of
China's giddiest small-cap valuations, fell 5.1 percent.
Qi Yifeng, analyst at consultancy CEBM, said government
measures were not strong enough to reverse the downtrend,
especially as it was a liquidity issue for many who had borrowed
to buy shares and were now forced to sell to meet margin calls.
"It's just a matter of whether it will fall more slowly, or
continue to slump in freefall," he said.
Exchange data shows the balance of outstanding margin loans
has fallen more slowly than the market drop and that leveraging
has consequently increased to a record proportion of the market,
creating a vicious cycle of pressure to sell.
Global investors have grown increasingly concerned that a
full-blown crash could destabilise the world's second-biggest
economy.
Commodities markets are also taking fright at what the slump
says about the underlying economy, with prices of copper
, coal, natural gas LNG-AS and iron ore
.IO62-CNI=SI falling toward their 2015 lows.
ORCHESTRATED CAMPAIGN
In an attempt to arrest the sell-off, China has arranged a
curb on new share issues and orchestrated brokerages and fund
managers to promise to buy at least 120 billion yuan ($19
billion) of stocks, helped by a state-backed margin finance
company, which in turn has a direct liquidity line from the
central bank.
The official Shanghai Securities News reported that China's
major insurance firms ploughed tens of billions of yuan into
blue-chip exchange-traded funds (ETF) and large caps on Monday.
China Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a net 10
billion yuan in index funds, while China Pacific Insurance Group
and other insurers each invested more than 1 billion
yuan, the newspaper said.
That helped the indexes rise just over 2 percent on Monday,
but the relief was shortlived.
Unlike other major stock markets, which are dominated by
professional money managers, retail investors account for around
85 percent of China trade, which exacerbates volatility.
"Where is the promised 120 billion yuan?" asked one retail
investor from Hangzhou, who gave his surname as Liu. "It's all
going to blue chips. Don't they know that retail investors are
all trapped in the small caps? My stocks opened up 10 percent
but closed down the (10 percent) limit!"
Blue chips fared best as a result of the targeted buying,
especially the big five banks; Industrial and Commercial Bank of
China, China Construction Bank, Bank of
China, Agricultural Bank of China and
Bank of Communications were all up almost by the 10
percent limit.
DUCKING OUT
Traders are increasingly nervous about the unusually large
number of Chinese companies asking for their shares to be
suspended from trading, fearing that many of them are looking
for excuses to duck out of the turmoil.
About a quarter of the roughly 2,800 companies listed in
Shanghai and Shenzhen had filed for a trading halt by the close
on Monday, and on Tuesday the Securities Times said another 200
announced a suspension.
The plunge in China's previously booming stock markets,
which had more than doubled in the year to mid-June, is a major
headache for President Xi Jinping and China's top leaders, who
are already struggling to avert a sharper economic slowdown.
Beijing's interventionist response has also raised questions
about its ability to enact the market liberalisation steps that
are a centrepiece of its economic reform agenda.
A surprise interest-rate cut by the central bank at the end
of June, relaxations in margin trading and other "stability
measures" did little to calm investors.
Underlining scepticism beyond mainland China about the
sustainability of the new measures, Hong Kong listed shares of
Chinese brokerages plunged on Monday.
In addition, 28 companies suspended their previously
approved IPO plans.
Lei Mao, assistant professor of finance at Warwick Business
School, said measures to support the market distorted the
allocation of funds and trading behaviour and could create the
conditions for further sharp falls.
"Even an optimistic investor should not participate in the
market for now," he said.
($1 = 6.2082 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Additional reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Writing by Will
Waterman; Editing by Alex Richardson)