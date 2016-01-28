WRAPUP 2-China shares flounder again, but "real economy" sound says state media

(Updates to market close, adds analyst comment)
* SSEC index falls 2.9 percent, CSI300 index down 2.6 pct
* Margin calls feed vicious cycle after plunge to 14-month
lows
* China's main indexes have lost $2 trillion in 2016
* Yuan depreciation concerns persist but spot rate little
changed
* People's Daily says market ructions do not reflect economy
By Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Jan 28 China's volatile shares tumbled
again on Thursday, taking losses this month to about 25 percent
or 13 trillion yuan ($2 trillion), while state media insisted
that the market ructions did not reflect the real economy.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index ended down
2.9 percent, and the CSI300 index of the largest
listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen shed 2.6 percent, both
indexes having tumbled this week to levels not seen since 2014.
Trading was very light, as many investors have given up on
Chinese stocks, burnt by last summer's 40 percent crash and a
hair-raising January that has taken indexes back to late 2014
levels.
"The majority of equity investors we met over a four-day
marketing trip in ASEAN last week had trimmed exposure to China
equities by varying degrees and were waiting for signs of
stabilisation for potential re-entry," said Japanese broker
Nomura.
January began with sharp falls in Chinese stocks and a
depreciation in the yuan currency, and the sell-off hasn't
abated as economic data confirmed slowing growth and
deteriorating business conditions.
As the markets keep falling, the prospect of investors being
forced to sell stocks bought with borrowed money to cover margin
calls has hurt sentiment further.
"Margin calls and delveraging is being talked about more and
more in a market extremely bearish about China's economy and the
yuan's value," said Wang Yu, analyst at Pacific Securities.
China's woes and plummeting oil prices have damaged risk
appetite across the world's financial markets, and are
complicating the policy calculations of leading central banks.
The U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged late
on Wednesday and said it was keeping a wary eye on global
markets and their impact on the labour market and inflation, but
didn't signal it was ready to abandon its plan to tighten
monetary policy this year.
It raised interest rates in December for the first time in
almost a decade, and the prospect of more hikes has given the
People's Bank of China (PBOC) an unenviable task of finding a
level for the yuan that slows capital outflows without punishing
the country's struggling exporters.
An editorial on Thursday in the People's Daily, the official
mouthpiece of China's Communist Party, laid in to "groundless
fears" about the economy, which it said was still propelling
global growth, and enjoying rising foreign investment, moderate
inflation and prudent monetary policy.
Market volatility, it said, was not a reflection of the
economy but rather showed that the market, regulatory
environment and investors still needed to mature.
CURRENCY BETS
Nomura said equity investors' top concern was the
possibility of a one-off 10-15 percent devaluation of the yuan,
though the PBOC has kept the currency's daily midpoint fixing
little changed since spooking the markets with a
sharply weaker fix in early January.
That was the second time in six months that the bank allowed
a sharp slide in the currency, which has depreciated more than 5
percent over the past year, only to step in aggressively to
stabilise it and deter speculation.
Spot yuan was at 6.5772 on Thursday, having
hardly budged from Wednesday's close, while offshore it had
firmed a little to 6.6129, a 0.5 percent discount to the onshore
rate.
State media have warned investors including billionaire
George Soros, dubbed "the man who broke the bank of England" for
betting against sterling in 1992, not to speculate against the
currency.
The central bank has been making ample liquidity available
to the banking system to avoid any cash squeeze ahead of long
Lunar New Year celebrations beginning in early February.
But those funds are largely short term, and the big
injections may have dashed some investors' hopes that the PBOC
would cut banks' reserve requirements (RRR) soon to free up more
money for longer-term lending which could boost economic
activity.
The decline in the yuan and concerns about growth have
fuelled a flight of capital out of the world's second-largest
economy which policymakers are struggling to contain.
($1 = 6.5778 Chinese yuan renminbi)
