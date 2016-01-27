Morgan Stanley president Kelleher says China "is just fine"

DUBLIN Jan 27 China is "just fine" and the recent worries about its economy was just an excuse to sell the market off after a good run, Morgan Stanley President Colm Kelleher said on Wednesday.

"I think there's no new news here, emerging markets will not grow, we know that. Developed markets are carrying the growth, particularly in the U.S. and we are of the view that China is just fine, 6.9 percent growth is okay and we believe those numbers broadly," Kelleher told a conference in Dublin.

Kelleher also reiterated his view that London would "undoubtedly suffer" if Britain voted to leave the European Union at a forthcoming referendum, though he said it would remain an international financial centre regardless and that Morgan Stanley were "certainly not contingency planning".

