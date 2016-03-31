MSCI says competition issues could keep China "A" shares out of EM index

HONG KONG, March 31 Index provider MSCI Inc said on Wednesday that alleged anti-competitive behaviour by China's exchanges may keep mainland Chinese shares out of a major investment benchmark, adding to the hurdles China must jump before its stocks can be admitted.

The comments came as MSCI started a third round of consultations with investors over whether to include China's yuan-denominated "A" shares in its emerging markets benchmark.

MSCI said last June it could not include the shares because investors still found it difficult to get their money in and out of China.

The New York-headquartered company said last month it would resume discussions with investors after the Chinese government said in on February that it would relax its $81 billion Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme which allows some foreign investors to buy shares and bonds in China.

MSCI warned at the time, however, that investors had raised fresh concerns over China's handling of a summer stock market sell off, which saw widespread share suspensions and caps on selling dramatically reduce market liquidity.

On Wednesday, MSCI extended its list of investor worries by highlighting that alleged "anti-competitive" Chinese rules that restrict non-Chinese exchanges launching financial products linked to "A" shares would limit investors' ability to hedge risk when trading Chinese stocks.

"The provision that all financial products linked to an index containing China A-Shares need to be pre-approved by the local Chinese stock exchanges even if listed internationally is unique among emerging markets and has emerged as a critical concern," MSCI said on Wednesday.

"This issue may become a roadblock to the inclusion of China A-Shares in the MSCI Emerging Market Index if not addressed by the local Chinese stock exchanges," the company added.

Inclusion in the MSCI emerging markets index, which is the benchmark for more than $1 trillion in investor assets globally, would be a coup for China as it seeks to boost its stock markets, which have fallen 14 percent year-to-date, and prop up its yuan currency.

MSCI said it decision to include "A" shares would depend on investor feedback regarding the effectiveness of the QFII rule changes, the successful implementation of measures to prevent widespread voluntary trading suspensions, and the elimination of the exchanges' alleged anti-competitive measures.

Investors would also want China to fully address ongoing legal uncertainty over whether their ultimate ownership of assets held in China is recognised in Chinese law, MSCI said.

MSCI will announce its decision in June. (Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Eric Meijer)