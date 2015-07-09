Reform in relegation zone after Beijing's own goals

* Beijing's stated goal is to liberalise its capital markets
* Has intervened heavily in markets to arrest stock crash
* IPOs have been suspended, brokers made to buy stocks
* Hong Kong bourse also hit as conduit for China opening
* Investors fear political contingency always trumps reform
By Pete Sweeney and Michelle Price
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, July 9 China was taking
great strides in liberalising its financial infrastructure until
its stock market crash began last month, but Beijing's attempts
to arrest the rout have torpedoed one after another of its
reform goals.
As China loosened up its command economy, its leaders wanted
to encourage foreign capital, internationalise its currency and
free markets to allocate capital more efficiently than has been
achieved by state-controlled banks and government oversight.
Its 2013 commitment to give markets a "decisive" role in
pricing assets now looks thin after unprecedented intervention
in the operation of its stock markets, which have tumbled 30
percent since mid-June.
"The most likely result of these desperate attempts to
restore credibility is, in fact, a deterioration in the
credibility of the government's commitment to reforms and its
ability to execute them," wrote Andrew Batson, analyst at
Gavekal Dragonomics in Beijing.
The first item on the agenda for its securities regulator in
a presentation in March was to reform the IPO process, by which
companies raise capital by floating on the stock exchange.
That goal was a casualty of Beijing's weekend blitz of
policy measures; it instructed companies to drop their flotation
plans, since IPOs suck liquidity from the system and compete
with existing stocks for capital.
China's aim to make its financial sector stronger and more
efficient also came unstuck; brokerages, which oil the wheels of
the market and were looking to expand the services and products
they provide to clients, were conscripted to help Beijing bend
the market to its will.
They were obliged to pledge 5 percent of their assets - 120
billion yuan ($19 billion) - to buy stocks.
That not only overrides Beijing's wish to let markets set
prices, but also strips the brokers of cash they had earmarked
for overseas expansion, which in turn would have helped
President Xi Jinping's project to make China's financial
services industry a global player.
HONG KONG HAMPERED
The drive to get more overseas capital into China's markets
is also among the walking wounded. Hong Kong's bourse, a key
conduit for foreign cash into China since the November launch of
a scheme to connect it with its Shanghai counterpart, has also
been brought low by the market turmoil.
The Hang Seng index has tumbled 16 percent since an
April peak, and the bourse's own stock, Hong Kong Exchanges &
Clearing, has fallen more than twice that.
HKEx management has talked up the potential of other
China-related projects, including a Shenzhen Connect, bond
connect, commodities connect, and related futures products, but
these now look likely to gather moss.
"They find themselves at the centre of this sell-off
primarily because of concern of a sharp drop in volumes and the
likelihood of further China market reform schemes being put on
ice," said one investor in HKEx stock.
MSCI ON ICE
China has also been lobbying index compiler MSCI to
include China stocks in its main emerging markets index, which
could bring in a flood of cash from foreign institutions and
index tracking funds and help Xi's goal of internationalising
the yuan currency.
As recently as June 9, MSCI deferred inclusion pending
further progress on market accessibility, saying China's current
cross-border stock investment schemes needed to be more
predictable, transparent, and consistent. It also said major
international investors "are eager for further liberalization"
of China's share markets.
Accessibility and liberalisation have both gone abruptly
into reverse in the past week. On Thursday, China banned
investors holding more than 5 percent of a stock from selling
for six months. And that's assuming they could sell in the first
place, as nearly half of all China's shares have suspended
trading to duck out of the market turmoil.
Other measures restricting the use of short-selling, futures
and derivatives to hedge positions - tools that many foreign
investors would expect to have at their disposal - have also
dealt a blow to the cause of liberalisation.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission did not respond
to requests for comment.
MSCI requires financial reforms to be irreversible, but in
China many were jettisoned when markets didn't follow the
script.
"(Such steps) no doubt will deepen foreign investors'
concerns," said Qing Chen, Executive Director, Gold Mountains
Asset Management Ltd.
It also makes domestic investors nervous about the
underlying strength of capital markets.
"A healthy market shouldn't require government
intervention," said Mrs Zhang, 50, a retail investor who
declined to give her full name because she works at a
state-owned company.
($1 = 6.2087 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Additional reporting by Umesh Desai, Saikat Chatterjee and
Lawrence White; Writing by Will Waterman; Editing by Ian
Geoghegan)