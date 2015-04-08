UPDATE 1-China investors use full daily quota for Hong Kong stocks for 1st time

(Adds details, analyst quote)
SHANGHAI, April 8 Chinese investors, for the
first time, on Wednesday used the entire 10.5 billion yuan
($1.69 billion) daily investment quota granted for
buying Hong Kong stocks under the Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock
Connect scheme.
The buying boosted the Hang Seng Index, which soared
more than 3.7 percent. the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index
of Hong Kong-listed mainland companies was up 5.7
percent for the day.
The milestone follows signs of rapidly rising interest in
Hong Kong stocks from mainland investors, after months of tepid
interest that caused the southbound leg of the stock connector
to go largely unused.
Chen Zhizhong, a Shenzhen-based analyst at China Merchant
Securities, said that the recent three-day weekend was full of
discussion in the analyst community about whether the time was
right to move into Hong Kong.
The consensus answer, apparently, was yes.
"The party has begun, and you can feel the excitement
today," Chen said. "It's hard to say when the music will stop."
Over the past year, China's CSI300 index has
soared more than 90 percent, while the Hong Kong China
Enterprises Index rose just 28 percent.
The divergent performance caused the index measuring the
price difference for dual-listed firms, commonly
known as the "A-share premium", to shoot upward to a multi-year
high of 135 on March 24, implying that Shanghai shares were
trading at one-third premium to shares in the same company
listed in Hong Kong.
It has since plummeted sharply as southbound flows have
increased in recent days, now hovering around 124.
Analysts say part of the reason for the increased southbound
flows is that Chinese regulators last week allowed mutual funds
to buy Hong Kong shares under the Connect program, see as making
it easier to get around previous barriers to southbound flows,
including high capital thresholds and lengthy application
requirements.
($1 = 6.2059 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim
Coghill and Richard Borsuk)