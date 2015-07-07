China economic uncertainty a potential risk for U.S. chipmakers

| SAN FRANCISCO, July 6
SAN FRANCISCO, July 6 Tumbling markets and
economic uncertainty in China pose a risk to major chipmakers
such as Qualcomm Inc that derive a big portion of their
sales from the world's second-largest economy.
Consumer electronics giant Apple Inc could also be
vulnerable - 17 percent of the company's overall revenue last
fiscal year came from China, and in the most recent quarter it
sold more iPhones in the country than in the United States for
the first time.
But the slowing pace of China's economic growth - on top of
already weakening demand for mobile devices - could deliver a
particularly tough blow to chipmakers, analysts said.
"When you have waning demand hitting at the same time (as
the stock market uncertainty), it just makes that industry that
much more difficult," said Christopher Rolland, a senior equity
analyst at FBR Capital Markets & Co.
Beijing took steps during the weekend to revive shares
following a 30 percent slide in its stock market since mid-June,
which raised investors' concerns about the stability of the
Chinese economy.
Among the companies with the biggest exposure to China are
Qualcomm and fellow chipmaker Broadcom Corp, which
depend on China for 50 percent and 24 percent of their overall
revenue, respectively.
Qualcomm declined to comment ahead of its earnings
announcement, and a Broadcom representative was not immediately
available to comment. Apple declined to comment.
China's stock market stumble comes as the chip sector was
already facing a tough year. Research firm Gartner said it is
downgrading its assessment of worldwide semiconductor sales,
which it had initially expected to reach $354 billion this year,
a 4 percent increase from 2014, although it has not yet released
its new assessment.
However, the situation may not be as dire as the revenue
numbers indicate. Exposure to China may be smaller than the
companies' reports suggest, according to Cody Acree, an analyst
for Ascendiant Capital Markets.
For instance, Cirrus Logic Inc, which supplies
integrated circuits for audio and automotive applications,
reports that it made nearly 80 percent of its revenue in China
last year.
But the company said the number represents where its
products are manufactured and not necessarily the end-market
where products are sold. The company said it did not currently
see any impact on its business.
(Additional reporting by Sinead Carew and Chuck Mikolajczak in
New York and Julia Love in San Francisco; Editing by Ken Wills)