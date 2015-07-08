GRAPHIC-Bets against Chinese yuan pick up due equity turmoil

LONDON, July 8 China's stock market turmoil is
increasingly feeding through to its currency, driving up the
cost of hedging against swings in the offshore yuan exchange
rate while derivatives markets signal a bias for more weakness
ahead.
With mainland share markets down 32 percent over the past
four weeks, the offshore-traded yuan fell to four-month lows on
Wednesday against the dollar on concern over a pick-up in
capital outflows from China.
Traders also reported hectic trading in the options market
as a pick-up in volatility and the stock market rout encouraged
a rise in demand for yuan puts.
While volatility is low compared to other emerging markets,
the implied gyrations are remarkable for a currency which is
still tightly controlled by the People's Bank of China. The
yuan-dollar exchange is currently allowed to fluctuate by 2
percent either side of a midpoint fixed by the bank each day.
One-month implied volatility, a gauge of expected swings in
a currency that is derived from options prices, has spiked to
six-week highs, this graphic shows:
link.reuters.com/tug25w
Implied volatilities climb when a currency weakens and
investors rush to hedge against further losses.
"The moves in the Chinese stock market are causing broader
concerns.. We don't think the currency will ultimately be
affected by this but some people may be getting concerned that
there could be an adjustment coming," said Dominic Bunning,
senior FX strategist at HSBC.
"The market is pricing a bit more potential uncertainty."
Chinese authorities have unveiled a plethora of measures to
steady the equity market that has seen $3 trillion wiped off its
market capitalisation since mid-June, raising fears for economic
growth. But the rout has continued with the market dropping
another 6 percent on Wednesday.
The slump may have brought forward the timeline of a crisis,
Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a note.
Credit Agricole analysts said markets were nervous about
policy failure but that "even in the event of success a lot of
foreign equity capital may choose to leave the country. This is
causing strong demand for the dollar, which is expressing itself
in surging dollar-yuan vols."
Traders may be adding more short bets on the yuan.
Risk reversals - a gauge of demand for options betting on a
currency rising or falling - indicate a bias for dollar strength
against offshore yuan, with one-month risk reversals showing the
highest bias for the dollar strength since mid-April.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao; Graphic by Nigel Stephenson; Editing
by Mark Heinrich)