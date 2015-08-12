RPT-U.S. steelmakers, politicians denounce China steel price cuts

(Repeats to additional subscribers)
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT Aug 12 Moves by Chinese steel exporters
Wednesday to cut prices provoked cries of foul from the U.S.
steel industry, and gave politicians skeptical of the pending
Trans Pacific Partnership trade agreement new ammunition.
Reuters reported Wednesday that Chinese steel producers were
cutting export prices, riding the fall of the yuan currency
after the central bank devaluation on Tuesday.
"This devaluation is just the latest attempt to support
Chinese industry at the expense of producers in the rest of the
world who have to earn their cost of capital to survive," said
Alan Price, a lawyer who represents U.S. steelmaker Nucor Corp
.
United Steelworkers union president Leo Gerard said:
"Washington has been asleep at the switch in dealing with China"
and called for action against "China's predatory practices"
before more U.S. jobs were lost.
The union represents 850,000 members in North America.
Trade policy and steel industry jobs are important to
several states that will be pivotal in the 2016 presidential
election, including Ohio. That state's Republican and Democratic
senators both criticized China's devaluation and linked it to
the Trans Pacific Partnership trade talks, even though China was
not a party to those negotiations.
"The U.S. needs to ensure American businesses and workers
have a backstop to fight back against currency manipulation,"
Ohio's Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown said.
Ohio Republican Senator Rob Portman struck a similar note.
"We cannot afford to sit idly by as China refuses to play by
the rules," Portman said. "Any negotiations on the Trans-Pacific
Partnership must prioritize combating currency manipulation by
our foreign competitors."
Democrats and labor unions say the TPP deal could unleash a
flood of cheap imports, forcing U.S. plant closures and killing
good jobs in steel and other industries.
Steel has been a source of tension in the U.S.-China trade
relationship for years.
U.S. steelmakers have filed a series of actions accusing
rivals in China and other countries of dumping products below
cost in the U.S. market. The Obama administration has backed the
industry on some of those petitions, slapping duties on imported
steel products.
Since July, U.S. steelmakers including AK Steel,
U.S. Steel Corp and Nucor have filed trade petitions over
imports of hot-rolled steel and cold-rolled steel. China was
named in the cold-rolled steel complaint.
In June, the U.S. Department of Commerce said it would look
into a third complaint about imports of corrosion-resistant
steel, which also named China.
U.S. steelmakers scored a victory in June when Congress
approved stronger anti-dumping and countervailing duty laws.
"China has consistently intervened directly in foreign
exchange markets to ... make their exports more competitive and
impose new barriers to imports," said Thomas J. Gibson, head of
industry group American Iron and Steel Institute.
Price, representing Nucor, said China had built "massive
excess capacity in steel, aluminum, and many other industries
that is unrelated to market demand or legitimate development
needs."
The solution, he said, should be for Chinese steelmakers to
shut some of those plants.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall and Joe White in Detroit; Kevin
Drawbaugh and John Whitesides in Washington; Sweta Singh in
Bangalore; Editing by Grant McCool)