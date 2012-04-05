版本:
CORRECTED-Changan Ford Mazda to recall more than 62,000 vehicles in China

BEIJING, April 1 A joint venture between Ford Motor Co, Mazda Motor and Chongqing Changan Automobile will recall more than 62,000 vehicles from Sunday to fix problems with anti-lock braking systems that could cause false warnings, China's quality regulator said.

Changan Ford Mazda will recall 58,949 Ford Mondeo sedans and 3,496 S-Max vehicles and replace problematic parts, China's General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine said on its website.

The move follows the joint venture's recall of 16,857 Ford Mondeo and S-Max vehicles in September 2010 because of a similar problem.

Joint venture executives could not be reached for comment on Sunday.

