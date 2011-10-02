China's MCC protests World Bank ban, says impact limited

* World Bank bars MCC construction arm for three years
* China company says conduct were clean, plays down
financial impact
Oct 2 Chinese construction conglomerate China
First Metallurgical Group Co Ltd (CFMCC) has appealed against a
ban on participation in World Bank projects and said its
exclusion for alleged irregularities would have only a limited
impact on revenues.
The World Bank announced on Thursday it had banned CFMCC, a
subsidiary of the China Metallurgical Group Corp (MCC), from its
projects for three years because of the company's "fraudulent
misconduct" in an urban transport project in Bangladesh.
In a statement published on its website (www.cfmcc.com)
CFMCC said it had sent letters to the World Bank twice to seek
an overturn of the decision, but to no avail.
"We continue to have reservations over the decision," CFMCC
said.
It World Bank ban marked the latest setback for MCC, with a
listed unit named Metallurgical Corp of China Ltd
, in its "venturing-abroad" process following the
suspension of two of its construction projects in Libya this
year and allegations of graft in a Afghan mining venture.
Chinese state-owned companies are encouraged by their
government to "go out" as part of China's grand plan of gaining
international influence, but setbacks and misconduct allegations
often accompany ambitious plans.
The World Bank's Integrity Vice Presidency, the anti-fraud
unit of World Bank-financed projects, said last week that it had
detected instances of irregularities in a CFMCC Bangladesh
bridge project. It did not give further details.
CFMCC said the Bangladesh project, with a contractual value
of $20.7 million, was won through the bidding process of the
World Bank and the main construction work was completed in
November 2004.
According to the company's statement, the World Bank
questioned its purchase and installation of shock bearing parts
on the bridge after an investigation in December. CFMCC said it
purchased the equipment from TechStar, a U.S. company, and the
installation process was conducted under professional advice.
CFMCC also played down the financial impact of the World
Bank decision, saying income generated from overseas projects
only accounted for 6.5 percent of its total revenues in the last
three years, and the Bangladesh bridge was the only World Bank
project it had taken in the last decade.
However, the company added that it would "take a lesson from
this and take immediate actions to seriously review overseas
project management processes, step up controls and regulate
management behaviour".
MCC has come under scrutiny in 2008 over its $4.4 billion
Aynak copper mine in Afghanistan and was accused of paying up to
$30 million in bribes to the Minister of Mines and Industries to
win the contract. The ministry denied the allegations.
(Reporting by Zhou Xin in Kabul; Editing by Martin Petty and
Robert Birsel)