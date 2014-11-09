UPDATE 1-China expresses surprise at Mexico's scrapping of rail deal

(Adds company comment)
BEIJING Nov 9 China expressed surprise on
Sunday at Mexico's decision to revoke a $3.75 billion high-speed
rail contract from a China-led consortium, saying the Chinese
company involved had strictly followed the bidding procedure.
After the contract to build the link was awarded on Monday,
Mexican opposition politicians accused the government of
favouring the group led by China Railway Construction Corp Ltd
, the sole bidder.
Mexico's Communications and Transport Ministry, which has
defended the bidding process, said on Friday it expects to
re-run the tender in late November under the same terms, and
would keep it open for six months to enable all interested
parties to participate.
China's official Xinhua news agency, citing an unnamed
spokesman from powerful economic planner the National
Development and Reform Commission, said Mexico's decision was
"because of domestic factors".
"It had nothing to do with the Chinese enterprise, and the
Chinese government hopes that the case could be settled properly
as soon as possible," the spokesman said.
"It is surprising to hear Mexico decided to scrap the rail
deal as the Chinese enterprise has been strictly following the
public bidding procedures and requirements, and the bidding
content complies with the requirements of the Mexican
government," he added.
"The Chinese government encourages enterprises to
participate in infrastructure construction in Mexico in a
mutually beneficial way, and hopes the Mexican government could
create a fair competition environment for these enterprises."
China Railway Construction is "exceptionally shocked" by the
decision, and may take legal steps to protect its rights, state
news agency Xinhua cited the company as saying later on Sunday.
The company said that it had respected the bidding process
"from start to finish", Xinhua added.
Calls to China Railway Construction outside of normal
business hours on Sunday went unanswered.
The decision was made ahead of a state visit to Beijing by
President Enrique Peña Nieto, who will also be attending the
Nov. 10-11 Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.
Since Peña Nieto took office in late 2012, he has sought to
forge closer ties with China after years of rivalry between the
two countries seeking to supply the U.S. market.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Leslie Adler and Keiron
Henderson)