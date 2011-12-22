China tightens rules for microblog publishers-Xinhua

| BEIJING
BEIJING Dec 22 China further tightened
rules on microblogs on Thursday, requiring new authors on seven
websites in southern Guangdong province to register their real
names, state-run Xinhua news agency reported, in a move users
decried as ineffective.
Microblogs such as Sina's Weibo allow users to
issue messages of a maximum of 140 Chinese characters that can
course through tens of millions users everyday, defying censors
with posts on sensitive topics such as human rights and the
foibles of the top leadership.
The new rule was quickly mocked by microbloggers whose posts
in many cases have sparked off national online protests against
official corruption and reported events such as the deadly
collision of a bullet train this year quicker and more
accurately than official media.
"I say a couple of things, and they're going to come get
me?" said one, using the name Pan Gui. "China has more than a
billion people; if a few hundred million complain are they going
to have a place to put them all away?"
"What's this about?" wrote another, posting as Wang Weijin.
"They want to control our freedom of speech???"
It is not clear how many microbloggers there are among
China's nearly half-billion Internet users. Some estimates say
300 million.
But Xinhua quoted Tong Liqiang, executive deputy director of
the Beijing Internet Information Office, as putting the number
at 63 million -- with 600 million microblog IDs in Beijing
alone. But many are unused dummy accounts.
Websites in Guangzhou and Shenzhen cities in Guangdong
including Tencent Holdings Ltd, China's biggest
Internet company by revenue, will only require newly registering
users to provide their real names, the report said.
Users will continue to be allowed to post using their real
names or pseudonyms.
The new regulation is intended to "foster healthy Internet
culture" and "strengthen management and guide social networking
services and instant-messaging tools," Xinhua quoted a statement
from Guangdong province as saying.
"Experts claim the new rules will purify the Internet
environment, as fake and fraudulent information is often seen
spreading through microblogs, which are gaining popularity among
users."
Last week Beijing authorities gave all Weibo users 90 days
to register their real names or face unspecified consequences.