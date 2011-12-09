China shuts 200 microblogs for porn, vulgar content

BEIJING Dec 9 Chinese authorities have
shut down 206 microblogs for carrying pornographic and "vulgar"
content after receiving tip-offs from the public, state media
reported on Friday, as the country increases scrutiny of the
massively popular medium.
More than half of the accounts were with Sina Corp's
Twitter-like microblogging site Weibo, the official
Xinhua News Agency reported, citing a statement from the State
Internet Information Office.
"Relevant departments have criticised these sites for their
slack management and have warned them to rectify their
misconduct," the statement said.
Microblog providers and Internet portals, it said, must
fulfil legal and social obligations and "refuse to be used as a
platform to spread obscene material".
"The State Internet Information Office and other departments
will strengthen supervision over microblogs and other
technology-based content in accordance with laws and
regulations."
Officials have admitted to facing challenges in creating a
"civilised online environment" on social media platforms.
Beijing has also criticised microblogs for irresponsibly
spreading what it calls unfounded rumours.
Microblogs allow users to issue bursts of opinion -- a
maximum of 140 Chinese characters -- that can course through
chains of followers who instantly receive messages. Censors have
a hard time monitoring the tens of millions of messages sent
every day.
Sina has come under increasing scrutiny, with government
officials pressuring the company to better police Weibo, now a
powerful medium for spreading news and opinions and venting
frustration against government policies.
The ruling Communist Party has vowed to intensify control
over online social media and instant messaging tools, but
analysts say it is unlikely to shut down what has become an
important valve for monitoring and easing social pressures.