Not Top Gun yet: China struggles with warplane engine technology

* Chinese warplane engines don't match Western designs -
experts
* Puts Chinese fighters at disadvantage in combat - experts
* China held talks with Russia in November on engine
collaboration
* Government merged three Chinese engine makers in October
* Forecast to spend $300 bln on engine programmes over 20
years
By Siva Govindasamy
SINGAPORE, Jan 29 China has built a potent
military machine over the past 30 years but is struggling to
develop advanced engines that would allow its warplanes to match
Western fighters in combat, foreign and Chinese industry sources
said.
The country's engine technology lags that of United
Technologies unit Pratt & Whitney, General Electric
and Rolls-Royce, said Douglas Barrie, senior
fellow for military aerospace at the International Institute for
Strategic Studies in London.
China's Defence Ministry, in a brief statement to Reuters,
said there was a "definite gap" between Chinese military
technology and some developed countries, adding Beijing would
continue to strengthen its armed forces.
Western restrictions on arms exports to China prohibit the
sale of Western engines for military use, forcing China to rely
on homegrown designs or engines Russia has agreed to sell.
"Chinese engine-makers face a multitude of problems," said
Michael Raska, assistant professor in the Military
Transformations Programme at Singapore's S. Rajaratnam School of
International Studies.
Among the issues, China's J-20 and J-31 stealth fighters
cannot super-cruise, or fly at supersonic speeds like their
closest rivals, Lockheed Martin's F-22 and F-35 stealth
planes, without using after-burners, said two industry sources
who follow Beijing's military programmes closely.
After-burners remove a warplane's stealthiness, a capability
that allows them to escape radar detection.
Even the warplane engine that experts consider to be China's
best has reliability issues, said the sources, who declined to
be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.
SOUTH CHINA SEA
A Chinese military expert, who has knowledge of the
government's defence policy but who declined to be identified,
said Chinese fighter jets could not perform as well as American
warplanes because of inferior engine technology.
That puts China at a disadvantage should its warplanes be
pitted against U.S. jet fighters or those from security ally
Japan in Asia's disputed waters, the industry sources and
security experts said.
Chinese warplanes are likely to come into increasing contact
with U.S. fighters over the South China Sea in the years ahead
after Beijing conducted its first test flights this month to one
of three island runways it is building in the contested Spratly
archipelago, security experts said.
In any conflict, China would likely rely on sheer numbers of
fighters as well as a growing arsenal of sophisticated missiles
that can be launched from warships or land, they added.
To be sure, China has made warplane engine development a
priority in recent years, sources said.
The Shanghai-based Galleon group, which provides consulting
services to the aerospace industry, estimates Beijing will spend
$300 billion over the next 20 years on civil and military
aircraft engine programmes.
Some sources said China had hired several foreign engineers
and former air force personnel to work on engine development,
although this could not be independently confirmed. The Chinese
Defence Ministry declined to comment.
"In 20 to 30 years time, given the amount of work they have
done and the effort they are putting into it, they should have a
viable military engine," said Greg Waldron, Asia Managing Editor
at Flightglobal, an industry publication.
ENGINE MAKERS MERGED
China first manufactured warplanes under licence from Russia
in the 1950s. Its indigenous fighter jet programme kicked into
full swing in the 1980s.
The country's best warplane engine is the WS-10A Taihang,
made by Shenyang Aeroengine Research Institute, a subsidiary of
China's biggest state-owned aerospace and defence company,
Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), the sources said.
In development since the late 1980s, Chinese state media
reports say more than 250 have been fitted to some
fourth-generation J-10s and J-11s.
But the engines don't produce enough thrust, or power, and
need frequent repairs, added the sources.
"They are trying to improve the Taihang, but reliability is
a major problem," said one source.
AVIC did not respond to a request for comment while Shenyang
Aeroengine Research Institute could not be reached for comment.
In October, state media said three engine makers owned by
AVIC would merge into one firm.
China will do more to integrate other engine-making firms in
the coming years, said a Chinese source in the country's
aerospace industry.
This would help coordination across civilian and military
engine research and development and production, said the source.
The Defence Ministry declined to comment.
To cover gaps for now, China has fitted Russian engines on
many of its warplanes.
In November, China held talks with Russian state-owned
aircraft engine manufacturer United Engine Corp on the possible
joint development and production of military engines at the same
time it signed a deal to buy 24 Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets, one
of Moscow's most advanced warplanes.
The Chinese Defence Ministry declined to comment on the
status of the discussions.
(Additional reporting by Megha Rajagopalan in Beijing; Editing
by Dean Yates)