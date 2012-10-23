China reshuffles top military ranks ahead of leadership change

| BEIJING
BEIJING Oct 23 China reshuffled its top
military ranks on Tuesday, weeks before a once-in-a-decade
generational leadership change which sources said would see the
outgoing air force commander promoted to vice-chairman of the
military's top decision-making body.
General Ma Xiaotian, 63, was named air force commander,
replacing General Xu Qiliang, 50, state broadcaster CCTV said.
Ma has been one of the secretive military's most visible
faces, speaking at forums overseas and leading talks with U.S.
defence officials aimed at building trust between the world's
two largest economies.
The report did not say what would happen to Xu.
But three independent sources with ties to the top
leadership and the People's Liberation Army said Xu was tipped
to be named one of two vice-chairmen of the powerful Central
Military Commission.
The government generally does not comment on elite politics
and personnel changes before the official announcement.
Xu's air force background means he can be expected to
champion their interests at the centre of power, including the
development of China's first indigenous stealth fighter.
Xu is one of eight members of the military commission, which
is headed by President Hu Jintao, also the ruling Communist
Party's top official.
Hu is widely expected to step down as party chief during a
congress which opens on Nov. 8 and as president during the
annual session of parliament next March. Anointed successor Vice
President Xi Jinping will almost certainly take over both posts.
But sources and analysts are divided over whether Hu will
follow in his the footsteps of hi predecessor Jiang Zemin, who
hung on to the military chairmanship for two years after
stepping down as party chief.
Hu, 69, has not made public his plans for retirement but,
unlike in the West where former presidents and prime ministers
tend to fade from the public eye, Chinese leaders seek to
maintain influence to avoid possible adverse political
repercussions down the road and preserve their legacy.
Hu's most noticeable legacy was mending fences with
self-ruled democratic Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own,
after bilateral ties plunged as a result of menacing Chinese war
games in the run-up to the island's landmark direct presidential
elections in 1996.
Still, the 2.3 million-strong People's Liberation Army, the
world's biggest armed forces, has rattled the region with an
ambitious build-up overseen by Hu, including the launch of the
country's first aircraft carrier.
There has also been tension between China and Japan over a
group of uninhabited islands in the East China Sea, as well as
between China and various Southeast Asian claimants over the
South China Sea.