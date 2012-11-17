China's Xi praises Hu for voluntarily giving up power

BEIJING Nov 17 China's president-in-waiting Xi
Jinping has praised his predecessor Hu Jintao for voluntarily
stepping down from both his party and military posts, promising
to uphold his legacy of defence modernisation, state media said
on Saturday.
Hu, who remains China's president until March's parliament
session, relinquished the much more powerful post of Communist
Party boss on Thursday at the close of the once-every-five-year
congress that selects the party's new leadership line-up.
The question had loomed whether Hu would stay on as head of
the powerful Central Military Commission, thereby preventing a
full takeover of the party and armed forces by Vice President
Xi.
Hu's predecessor Jiang Zemin remained chief of the military
commission for two years after Hu took over as president and
party boss.
"Chairman Hu, giving full consideration to the development
of the party, country and military, voluntarily proposed no
longer holding the positions of party general secretary or
chairman of the military commission," the official Xinhua news
agency cited Xi as saying.
"The entire 18th Party Congress respected Chairman Hu's
willingness (to step down), and agreed to his request," Xi said
at a military commission meeting held on Friday.
"Chairman Hu's very important decision fully showed his deep
consideration toward the development of the Party, the country
and military, and fully showed his foresight as a Marxist
statesman and strategist, and his broad mind and noble
character," Xi added, using typically turgid communist
phraseology.
Hu had made modernising China's outdated, massive armed
forces a key platform of his time in office, overseeing the
launch of the country's first aircraft carrier and development
of stealth fighters.
Xi said the military must "work hard to promote its
revolutionary modernisation".
He added that the party must "unswervingly" remain in
control of military, reflecting the leadership's determination
to ensure that the People's Liberation Army remains the ultimate
shield of their authority.
"Ensuring the absolute leadership of the party over the
military ... concerns the lasting stability of the party and the
country," Xi said.