Danone, Biostime cut China infant milk prices amid probe

HONG KONG, July 9 French food giant Danone SA
said it had cut prices of its baby milk formula
products in China by up to 20 percent following an investigation
by Beijing into possible price-fixing and anti-competitive
behaviour in the sector.
Danone said its Dumex Baby Food Co had "paid close attention
to, and fully cooperated" with the probe by China's top economic
planning agency. From July 9, the firm reduced sales prices of
its main products by 5-20 percent.
"Consumers of all stages in our range and of different
economic profiles will be able to enjoy the benefits that our
price-cut proposal brings to them," it said in a statement on
Monday.
The firm had expressed its intention to cut prices on July 3
but did not announce the scale of cuts at the time.
The probe by China's National Development and Reform
Commission into five leading foreign infant milk companies is
seen by some analysts as part of a broader Chinese plan to boost
consumption of local infant milk products, and could herald
further consolidation of the sector.
Another infant milk producer being investigated, Biostime
International Holdings, said that it would offer a
series of consumer rewards granting customers an effective
discount of "around 11 percent" off suggested retail prices.
"These activities will benefit consumers directly and will
enhance our business partners' confidence," the company said in
a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Tuesday.
Danone's Swiss rival Nestle cut prices for its key
baby products by an average of 11 percent last week, and pledged
to freeze prices on new products over the next year.
Mothers in China turned away from Chinese milk powder in
2008 when infant formula tainted with the industrial compound
melamine killed at least six babies and made thousands sick with
kidney stones.
China has since made efforts to crack down on persistent
food safety problems that have included chemical-laced pork and
infant milk contaminated with cancer-causing agents.
Despite the price cuts, Beijing's probe is continuing into
the sector, with analysts saying the investigation could result
in fines and tougher rules governing imports into an infant milk
market set to grow to $25 billion by 2017.
Dumex said in its statement it had launched an "internal
review" to ensure its operations complied with the relevant
provisions of China's anti-trust laws.
