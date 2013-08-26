China Minzhong shares fall 13 percent after report by shortseller Glaucus

SINGAPORE Aug 26 Shares in Singapore-listed
China Minzhong Food fell more than 13 percent on
Monday after a research house with a short position in the
company accused the vegetable producer of irregularities in its
sales figures.
Glaucus Research Group issued a report that said the
irregularities involved sales to China Minzhong's top two
customers, according to "corporate registry records".
A spokesman for China Minzhong said the company had no
immediate comment to make.
Shares in China Minzhong fell as much as 13.3 percent with
more than 9.4 million shares traded, more than three times the
average full-day trading volume of 2.5 million traded over the
past month.
Four analysts have a 'buy' or 'strong buy' on the stock,
Thomson Reuters data shows. China Minzhong is due to release
full-year results on Aug. 29.
Glaucus Research, which is based in California, said they
and their associates have a direct or indirect short position in
the company so stand to make money if its share price declines.