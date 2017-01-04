版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 4日 星期三 18:53 BJT

Tencent leads $215 mln funding in Chinese bike-sharing startup Mobike

BEIJING Jan 4 Chinese bike-sharing startup Mobike said on Wednesday it has raised $215 million in its latest fund raising.

Tencent Holdings Ltd, Warburg Pincus LLC and Chinese travel firm Ctrip.com International Ltd were among those that participated in the fund raising.

(Reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by Susan Fenton)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐