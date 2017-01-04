UPDATE 1-Chinese bike-share start-up Mobike raises $215 mln in fresh funding

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Adds investor detail, context and company comment)
BEIJING Jan 4 Chinese bike-sharing start-up Mobike has closed a $215 million series D funding round led by Tencent Holdings and Warburg Pincus LLC.
Mobike, founded in 2015, is one of several bike-sharing services in China and allows users to find, unlock and pay to rent the company's bicycles through a smartphone app.
New investors include Chinese travel company Ctrip.com International, private equity firm TPG Capital and Huazhou Hotels Group, Mobike said in a statement on Wednesday.
Mobike, which did not disclose its latest valuation, aims to tap demand from Chinese white-collar workers seeking an alternative to congested roads and public transport in the country's largest cities.
Bike-sharing apps have flourished in the past year, even as investment in other Chinese sharing economy start-ups has cooled.
One of Mobike's main competitors, ofo, recently raised $130 million from investors including smart hardware business Xiaomi Inc and taxi-hailing company Didi Chuxing.
The bike services have also been lauded by advocates of China's goal to build a network of smart cities.
"Our investment in Mobike demonstrates our commitment to supporting the development of the sharing economy and smart cities in China," said Tencent Chairman and Chief Executive Pony Ma in the joint statement.
Previous investors Sequoia Capital and Hillhouse Capital also participated in the D series funding.
Mobike currently operates in nine cities within China and raised $100 million as part of an October funding round in which Tencent also participated.
(Reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by David Goodman)
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.