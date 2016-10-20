Two-wheel drive: China tech giants bet on 'Uber for bikes' in hunt for next unicorn

* Startups MoBike and ofo in demand with bike-sharing apps
* Tencent, Xiaomi, Didi among investors pumping in funds
* Founded in 2015, firms raised $230 mln last month alone
* Firms claim hundreds of thousands use 'smart bikes' daily
* Cheap, easy to rent; but theft, vandalism among risks
By Sijia Jiang
HONG KONG, Oct 21 China's tech industry giants
are ploughing hundreds of millions of dollars into what they're
betting will be the country's next big internet craze - 'Uber
for bikes'.
A symbol of China's cities long before a boom in cars,
snarling traffic and smog, the humble bicycle is making a
comeback. Start-ups equipped with smartphone apps, GPS and
scannable codes are selling cheap bike-sharing to city-dwellers
as the way to beat jams on China's most clogged streets.
The rush to invest in car ride-hailing apps in China peaked
with Didi Chuxing's acquisition of Uber's China arm in August,
creating a $35 billion giant. Now Shanghai's MoBike and
Beijing-based ofo - both use customised Anglicised branding -
have raised big money in the past month alone from bullish
investors on the hunt for China's next tech 'unicorn'.
MoBike, backed by Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings
among others, closed a $100 million funding round this
month, two sources told Reuters. Ofo raised $130 million this
month from investors including Didi, smartphone maker Xiaomi and
U.S. hedge fund Coatue, which has backed Facebook and Google.
"We did not expect there to be so many investors and we did
not expect this field to get so hot," ofo co-founder Zhang
Siding, 26, told Reuters in an interview. Zhang was one of five
Beijing students who launched the firm in 2015, now charging 1
yuan ($0.15) per hour to rent.
MoBike, also founded in 2015, and ofo say several hundred
thousand residents of Chinese cities use the services every day,
though tech sector watchers estimate neither yet makes a profit.
Neither discloses earnings details.
Each claims to be the first of its kind in the world,
raising the question for the firms and their investors of
whether the model could be replicated in other countries.
In the meantime, the custom-made 'smart bikes' stand out in
a country estimated to have close to 400 million bicycles:
MoBikes have orange-red inner wheels with fewer spokes and
airless tyres to reduce maintenance; ofo's yellow bikes have a
lower-tech, retro look.
MOBIKE: BRINGING 'SEXY' BACK?
Riders use smartphone apps to unlock and pay the cost of
hire, and they are free to leave the bikes wherever their
journey ends, a feature ofo and MoBike say is a major plus over
traditional rental services, which require bikes to be returned
to a parking station. MoBike's app also allows users to see
nearby vacant bikes using a GPS tracking system.
"I find it very convenient, because road traffic is so bad,
especially during rush hour," said Yu Xiaoxia, 29, a teacher in
the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou who pays 1 yuan per
half-hour to use MoBike.
The ride is worth it for Yu but isn't all smooth. "The bikes
are heavy to pedal, and it is also harder to find a vacant bike
now that it (MoBike) is gaining more users," she said.
The two firms are growing fast - as is their rivalry.
Ofo, which says it has more than 300 employees, claims some
85,000 of its bikes are providing 500,000 rides daily. At
MoBike, which declined to disclose how many people it employs,
Chief Executive Wang Xiaofeng said his firm has more than
100,000 daily active users.
"We want to make bicycles sexy again by making a
fashionable, high-tech bike," Wang, 43, told Reuters in an
interview. Wang is a MoBike co-founder who was previously the
Shanghai head of Uber.
Zhang said if each of his firm's bikes were used four times
a day, the company would recoup the bike's cost in two to three
months.
CHALLENGES IN STORE
It remains to be seen whether the new bike-sharing
businesses will follow the path of bruising competition, heavy
investment and ultimate consolidation seen in the taxi-hailing
sector. Didi now reigns supreme after absorbing a local rival
before cutting a deal to take over Uber China.
In the meantime, the business model faces challenges, both
operational and strategic.
Risks of theft, vandalism and irresponsible users who park
bikes off-limits are the biggest everyday headaches for both
firms. The services are also prone to the caprices of
regulators, an issue that has dogged China's taxi-hailing
market, where firms still face tight restrictions on drivers.
Another issue could be the very design of Chinese cities,
adapted to meet booming private car ownership over the last two
decades.
"Bike-sharing is a good direction from a planning point of
view. But many Chinese cities have been built with scales
prioritising vehicles," said Sylvia He, assistant professor at
the Institute of Future Cities at the Chinese University of Hong
Kong.
"There are just not enough facilities for bikes," said He.
($1 = 6.7394 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Additional reporting by Julie Zhu;
Editing by Adam Jourdan and Kenneth Maxwell)