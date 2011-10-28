China's mobile subscribers rise 1.3 pct to 939.5 mln in Sept

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Oct 28 China, the world's largest mobile phone market, saw a 1.32 percent monthly increase in total number of mobile subscribers to 939.5 million in September, data from the country's three telecom operators showed.
China Mobile , the country's largest mobile carrier, said its mobile subscribers in September increased to 633.5 million, including 43.2 million 3G subscribers.
China Unicom , the No. 2 carrier, said mobile subscribers rose to 189.03 million, including 30.23 million 3G subscribers.
Mobile subscribers at China Telecom , the smallest of the three operators, increased to 116.95 million, including 28.43 million for 3G subscribers.
For the latest figures: link.reuters.com/gec74s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ (Reporting by Christina Lo in Hong Kong; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.