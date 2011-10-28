China's mobile subscribers rise 1.3 pct to 939.5 mln in Sept

Oct 28 China, the world's largest mobile phone market, saw a 1.32 percent monthly increase in total number of mobile subscribers to 939.5 million in September, data from the country's three telecom operators showed.

China Mobile , the country's largest mobile carrier, said its mobile subscribers in September increased to 633.5 million, including 43.2 million 3G subscribers.

China Unicom , the No. 2 carrier, said mobile subscribers rose to 189.03 million, including 30.23 million 3G subscribers.

Mobile subscribers at China Telecom , the smallest of the three operators, increased to 116.95 million, including 28.43 million for 3G subscribers.

For the latest figures: link.reuters.com/gec74s

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ (Reporting by Christina Lo in Hong Kong; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)