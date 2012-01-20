China's mobile subscribers rise 1.3 pct to 975.7 mln in Dec

HONG KONG Jan 20 China, the world's largest mobile phone market, saw a 1.3 percent monthly increase in total number of mobile subscribers to 975.7 million in December, data from the country's three telecom operators showed.

China Mobile, the country's largest mobile carrier, said its mobile subscribers in December increased to 649.57 million, including 51.21 million 3G subscribers.

China Unicom, the No.2 carrier, said mobile subscribers rose to 199.66 million, including 40.02 million 3G subscribers.

Mobile subscribers at China Telecom, the smallest of the three operators, increased to 126.47 million, including 36.29 million for 3G subscribers.