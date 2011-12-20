China's mobile subscribers rise 1.3 pct to 963.7 mln in November

HONG KONG Dec 20 China, the world's largest mobile phone market, saw a 1.27 percent monthly increase in total number of mobile subscribers to 963.68 million in November, data from the country's three telecom operators showed.

China Mobile, the country's largest mobile carrier, said its mobile subscribers in November increased to 644.32 million, including 48.01 million 3G subscribers.

China Unicom, the No. 2 carrier, said mobile subscribers rose to 195.97 million, including 36.53 million 3G subscribers.

Mobile subscribers at China Telecom, the smallest of the three operators, increased to 123.39 million, including 33.35 million for 3G subscribers.