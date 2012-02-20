China's mobile subscribers rise 1.2 pct to 987.6 mln in Jan

BRIEF-Galapagos 2016 net result turns to profit of EUR 54.0 mln
* 2016 revenues increased by 91.0 million euros ($96.41 million) to 151.6 million euros
HONG KONG Feb 20 China, the world's largest mobile phone market, saw a 1.2 percent monthly increase in total number of mobile subscribers to 987.58 million in January, data from the country's three telecom operators showed on Monday.
China Mobile, the country's largest mobile carrier, said its mobile subscribers in January increased to 655.44 million, including 53.94 million 3G subscribers.
China Unicom, the No. 2 carrier, said mobile subscribers rose to 202.89 million, including 43.07 million 3G subscribers.
Mobile subscribers at China Telecom, the smallest of the three operators, increased to 129.25 million, including 38.7 million for 3G subscribers.
* 2016 revenues increased by 91.0 million euros ($96.41 million) to 151.6 million euros
MOSCOW, Feb 24 The Russian rouble firmed slightly against the dollar in early trade on Friday, pricing in gains in oil prices the previous day when the Russian market was closed.
LONDON, Feb 24 Standard Chartered swung back to a full-year annual profit for 2016, the emerging markets-focused lender reported on Friday, as it pared back costs from chief executive Bill Winters's restructuring program.