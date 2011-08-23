China's mobile subscribers rise 1.1 pct to 916.53 mln in July

HONG KONG, Aug 23 China, the world's largest mobile phone market, saw a 1.08 percent monthly increase in total number of mobile subscribers to 916.53 million in July, data from the country's three telecom operators showed.

China Mobile , the country's largest mobile carrier, said its mobile subscribers in July increased to 621.85 million, including 37.60 million 3G subscribers.

China Unicom , the No. 2 carrier, said mobile subscribers rose to 183.74 million, including 25.82 million 3G subscribers.

Mobile subscribers at China Telecom , the smallest of the three operators, increased to 110.94 million, including 23.56 million for 3G subscribers.

