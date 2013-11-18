China Mobile courts overseas users with mobile app

| SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE Nov 18 China Mobile International, a
unit of China Mobile, has launched an application it
hopes will win business from millions of overseas Chinese and
others communicating with China.
The app, Jego, allows anyone outside China with an Android
or iOS smartphone and a data connection to receive free incoming
calls on a China Mobile number, if they have one, or via a
rented number if they don't. They can also make cheap
international calls using the app.
China Mobile, with more than 700 million subscribers, is the
world's largest mobile operator and the most profitable,
according to ABI Research. But it has struggled to gain a
foothold overseas, with only one carrier to its name, it's
Pakistan unit Zong.
Operators globally have been hard hit by the rise of social
messaging apps that offer voice, messaging and other services
over 3G data connections. Asian services like TenCent's
WeChat, LINE and KakaoTalk have been particularly
successful.
Microsoft's Skype also offers voice over Internet,
or VoIP, services where users can communicate for free, or call
traditional telephones at cheaper rates.
Tiger Lin, CEO and chairman of Hong Kong-based China Mobile
International, said in an interview the new service would later
target China's domestic market and non-Chinese markets through
partnerships with other operators using its network.
"This service is really providing traditional services over
a new technology," he said. He denied that the service might
cannibalize existing revenues of China Mobile.
China Mobile International, or CMI, is China Mobile's wholly
owned subsidiary responsible for international business.
CTO John Jiang said Jego will save roaming users money,
allow them to communicate as if they were in China, and also
provide a way for them to send text messages, share pictures and
make voice and video calls for free.
"We are essentially combining a mobile number with Internet
technology," Jiang said.
He denied the move was a response to the rise of apps like
WeChat, but leveraged China Mobile's international network to
"internetize" communications by binding a mobile number to an
app rather than a SIM card.
The company released a version of Jego in June but quickly
withdrew it, Jiang said, because it was a prototype and demand
had overwhelmed the network.