Asian tech firms face stiff challenge in mobile systems

* Chinese tech companies race to develop mobile operating
systems
* Attracting application developers seen crucial
* Analysts see little impact on Android or Apple OS
By Melanie Lee
SHANGHAI, Sept 27 Mobile operating systems
developed by Asia's top technology firms will at best only chip
away market share from dominant leaders Google's
Android and Apple's iOS.
And such a scenario would only be possible if these
companies, such as China's Baidu Inc and Alibaba Group
are able to court enough application developers, analysts said.
"The challenge for Baidu, Alibaba, other firms looking to
deploy their own mobile operating systems is how to develop and
market one with sufficient appeal to users, app developers,
device makers, and other parties," said Mark Natkin,
Beijing-based technology consultant with Marbridge Consulting.
Baidu and Alibaba Group have launched mobile operating
platforms named Baidu Yi and Aliyun respectively to capture a
slice of the growing mobile Internet market.
Baidu is working with Dell to produce smartphones
based on Yi, while Alibaba already has phones on sale
running Aliyun.
China is home to more than 900 million mobile phone
subscribers, the world's largest mobile phone market, but only
about 10 percent are 3G users, highlighting the growth
potential.
Media reports have said Taiwanese handset maker HTC Corp
has expressed interest in buying a mobile OS, while
Samsung Electronics , which is heavily focused on
Android software, is expanding features available for
smartphones running on its own operating system, Bada.
Android users have more than 100,000 Android applications to
choose from, while Apple's App Store has more than 425,000
applications. In comparison, Samsung's Bada has access to 13,000
applications.
It is still early to determine the attractiveness of the
platforms based solely on the number of applications available,
but technology companies going into the space are keenly aware
of the importance of attracting developers to their platform.
Earlier this month, Baidu's Chief Financial Officer told
Reuters in an interview that her company was looking at
acquisitions in the cloud computing space to support its push
into the mobile arena.
"We will continue to improve our technology and if there are
teams or are technologies that help us, that will naturally be
our target," said Jennifer Li.
"Ultimately, we want to build a platform that is easily
accessible - where Baidu services and where good applications
can be available," Li said.
Alibaba will hold a conference this year to show developers
how to create applications for its phone and discuss industry
practices, a company spokeswoman said. Its OS, the Aliyun,
currently has about 30 applications but its platform is
compatible with Android applications.
LIMITED IMPACT
Many analysts are skeptical that the new mobile operating
systems will be able overtake Android or Apple even in the long
term.
"I do not see any of these guys getting enough traction to
get significant market share. None of them will be able to go
from nothing to a third of the market in just three years the
way Android has," said Pat Maloney, an analyst with technology
consultancy RedTech Advisors.
The new platforms will be competing against four major
mobile operating systems -- iOS, Android, and Microsoft's
Windows and one by Research in Motion -- whose
combined market share will continue to remain at more than 90
percent until 2015, according to research firm Gartner.
Google announced a deal in August to buy Motorola Mobility
for $12.5 billion, in a move to protect its Android
platform from rivals such as Apple.
Any move by HTC to develop its own mobile OS is unlikely to
have a big impact on Android, analysts said.
"In the long run, it gives HTC more flexibility; HTC can
then revolve in its own pace, rather than being controlled by
Android," said Richard Ko, a Taiwan-based analyst with KGI
Securities.
"But it'll be very hard for HTC to compete with Android,
which is such a large player and owns a complete ecosystem."
Android is expected to emerge as the top mobile
operating system in China in the medium-term but the company's
high-profile fallout with Beijing last year leaves the door open
for Alibaba and Baidu, analysts said.
Many of Google's products such as YouTube, Blogger, Google
Maps and Gmail are blocked or partially blocked in China
following the dispute stemming from Google's refusal to
self-censor searches.
"Apple and Google have said that the Asian market
is important, that it is a key area of growth for them, so any
competitors especially ones that have got specific regional
focus and strong brands will be a kind of risk for them," said
Nick Dillon, a London-based analyst with Ovum.
(Additional reporting by Clare Jim in TAIPEI, Lucy Hornby in
BEIJING and Miyoung Kim in SEOUL; Editing by Kazunori Takada and
Anshuman Daga)