China's mobile subscribers up 1 pct in July at 1.06 bln

HONG KONG, Aug 22 China, the world's largest
mobile phone market by subscribers, posted a 1.05 percent
monthly increase in the number of mobile subscribers to 1.06
billion in July, data from the country's three
telecommunications operators showed.
    Following is the breakdown of mobile subscriber statistics
for July provided by the three carriers: 

                       China Mobile  China Unicom  China Telecom
                               
  
Mobile subscribers
(including 3G):
  -cumulative no.
   of users               687.96        222.66        146.91
  -net addition             4.88          3.41          2.73
  -m/m growth (pct)         0.71          1.56          1.89
          
3G subscribers:
  -cumulative no.
   of users                68.98         60.62         53.81
  -net addition             1.90          3.09          2.85
  -m/m growth (pct)         2.83          5.37          5.59
 
Note: All numbers are in millions, otherwise stated.

